Register
19:12 GMT +316 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Tverskaya Street in Moscow undergoes reconstruction

    Catch of the Day: Archaeologists Find Centuries-Old Artifacts in Moscow…Again

    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 22551

    A silicic cutter and a scraper were found in Moscow during an urban renovation project believed to date back around 7,000–9,000 years, which makes them some of the city’s oldest artifacts to date.

    Display of archeological artifacts found on Prechistinka Street under the My Street improvement program in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Bishop's Secret: Archaeologists Discover Antique Treasure Beneath Moscow Streets
    The silicic cutter discovered on Sretenka Street is a tool with a sharpened edge. The well-preserved cutter belongs to the Neolithic era (5th-3rd millennium BC); it was one of the most common tools at the time, used by ancient people to treat bones, skin, horns and certain types of stone.

    According to a statement posted on the official website of the city mayor's office, the cutter is considered to be one of the oldest finds discovered under the "My Street" improvement program so far.

     

     

    Archaeological monitoring is conducted on all construction sites of the "My Street" improvement program launched in 2014. Over a thousand artifacts have been recovered in previous years during this program, and this year, hundreds of various discoveries have been recorded.

    "For archaeologists, this ancient find is very important. It confirms our theory that these areas [in Moscow] were inhabited and developed in the early days," said Alexei Yemelyanov, chief of Moscow's Department of Cultural Heritage.

    Archaelogists on the territory of Zaryadye Park under construction where archaeological excavations are conducted
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov
    Trove of Centuries-Old Artefacts Found Below Moscow Streets
    Another artifact of the Stone Age was uncovered at Pokrovsky Boulevard. It is a fragment of the scraper, which belongs to an even more ancient period, the Mesolithic era (7th millennium BC). The scraper was made of an elongated stone plate with a sharp blade at the end. Ancient people could use it to scrub animal skins from the inside so that they become thinner and softer.

    The two ancient discoveries have something in common: archaeologists found them in a much younger cultural layer, which relates to the 16th-17th centuries AD. Experts suggest that the artifacts were most likely moved from the deeper cultural layers by accident, during excavation works carried out in the city some 400-500 years ago.

    The finds are currently being studied and soon will be transferred to a museum or put on display in temporary exhibitions devoted to archeology.

    Related:

    Archaeologists and the Chamber of Secrets: Medieval Hidden Room Found in Moscow
    Under the Sky: Moscow to Exhibit Medieval Relics at Open-Air Museum
    Tags:
    discovery, archaeology, archaeologists, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok