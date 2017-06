MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A magnitude 7 earthquake registered off the coast of southern Mexico at a depth of 61 miles does not present a tsunami threat, the US National Weather Service (NWS) said Wednesday.

"An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 occurred near the coast of Chiapas, Mexico at 0729 UTC on Wednesday June 14 2017," the NWS said.

It added, "based on all available data… there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake."