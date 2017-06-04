Register
22:13 GMT +304 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Illustration of the Parker Solar Probe spacecraft approaching the sun

    NASA's Parker Solar Probe to Beam Back 'Priceless Information' About Our Sun

    © NASA. Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 8410

    NASA's Parker solar probe will provide "priceless" information about the Sun and solar winds, Jonathan I. Lunine, Director of the Cornell Center for Astrophysics and Planetary Science at Cornell University, told Radio Sputnik.

    NASA has revealed the details of the Parker solar probe, a mission to travel through the Sun's atmosphere and study it at a distance of about four million miles (6.4 million km).

    The probe is slated for launch in summer 2018, and scientists hope it will enable them to better understand how energy and heat move through the solar corona and to explore what accelerates the solar wind as well as solar energetic particles.

    The mission is "realistic, but technologically challenging," Jonathan I. Lunine, David C. Duncan Professor in the Physical Sciences and the Director of Cornell Center for Astrophysics and Planetary Science at Cornell University, told Radio Sputnik.

    "The spacecraft will be experiencing temperatures of 1400 Celsius at its closest approach to the Sun, so it's necessary to shield all of the instruments and the electronics," Lunine explained.

    The development in heat shield technology in recent decades has enabled scientists to build a spacecraft capable of withstanding the intense heat. The probe has a 4.5 inch [11.43 cm] thick carbon-composite shield in order to protect it from outside temperatures of nearly 2,500 F [1,377 C].

    "It's worth remembering that the very first mention in the US of a mission like this was in 1958 as part of a national academy  report called the Simpson report, so it's been almost 60 years since this idea was first thought up."

    The Japanese satellite Hinode caught Mercury passing across the sun's face in November 2006
    © Photo: Hinode JAXA/NASA/PPARC
    Good Morning, Sun! NASA to Send Probe to Study Solar Atmosphere
    The spacecraft will make seven fly-bys of Venus during its mission, after which its trajectory will take it within the orbit of Mercury. The Parker solar probe will make its closest fly-bys of the Sun in 2024. 

    "Of course, it will make passes by the Sun on every orbit, because it's in solar orbit, and these passes will get progressively closer and closer as each fly-by of Venus reshapes the orbit."

    The mission will provide "priceless information" about how the Sun's corona – its outer atmosphere – is heated to temperatures in excess of a million degrees Celsius, Lunine said.

    "Also, to understand how the solar wind is generated, and to understand how the magnetic fields that confine these enormously hot gases, these charged plasmas within the atmosphere of the Sun, how do they actually 'fail' and allow these materials to burst through toward the Earth."

    Earth
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Professor Stephen Hawking: Humanity Has 100 Years to Colonize Planets, or Die
    Variations in solar winds can cause geomagnetic storms on Earth that disturb the ionosphere and modify the path of radio signals, creating errors in the positioning information provided by space-based radio navigation systems.

    "Of course, that's when we get the effects on our communications and power systems and so forth. So actually, being there in the environment where these effects occur and being able to study them up close will give us a much, much deeper understanding of these processes and make it easier to predict the onset of such storms," Lunine said.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! 

    Related:

    Russia to Construct Solar-Diesel Power Plants in Far East
    Cosmic Dance: NASA Craft Captures Solar Eclipse
    Hubble Telescope Discovers Moon Orbiting Dwarf Planet on Edge of Solar System
    Tags:
    probe, solar energy, Sun, space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok