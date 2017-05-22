Russia's South Kuril Islands Hit by 5.4-Magnitude Earthquake

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The tremor was registered at about 11:00 GMT, 82 kilometers (51 miles) east of the island of Shikotan. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 48.9 kilometers.

There have been no reports on any damages and victims resulting from the natural disaster.

The South Kuril islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and are regularly affected by powerful earthquakes.