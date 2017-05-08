Register
23:01 GMT +308 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Canadian soldiers inspect a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, May 7, 2017.

    Quebec Under Siege by Worst Flooding in Decades (PHOTOS)

    © REUTERS/ Chris Wattie
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 20702

    A man and his two-year-old son were swept away by heavy rains in Quebec that swelled rivers and caused the province’s worst flooding in decades.

    Quebec police say that the man was driving with his wife and their son on Sunday night when the car swerved into the Riviere Sainte-Anne. The family climbed onto the top of the car to escape, but choppy waters flipped the car and sent them into the floodwater.

    ​The woman only escaped by grabbing a tree branch, said Sergeant Claude Doironthe to reporters. The other two were still missing as of Monday. Dozens of police officers are patrolling the riverbanks in search of the father and toddler, but the weather has made helicopter assistance impossible.

    ​Montreal, Quebec's largest city by far, has declared a state of emergency and has deployed 1,650 troops to put up flood-breaking sandbags and rescue people stranded by high waters. Nearly two and a half inches of rain has pummeled eastern Ontario and western Quebec, flooding lakes and rivers and prompting the evacuation of more than 1,500 Quebecoise in nearly 150 municipalities.

    ​According to Quebec Environment Minister David Heurtel, the rains are the worst to hit Quebec in 55 years. "It's clear now we're in the midst of a historic event," he said on Friday. "We're gonna get through it, as we always do. But we'll do everything together."

    The Sanguenay River flood of 1996 saw significantly more rain and damage, with 10 deaths and nearly 16,000 evacuations. It was the largest flood in modern Canadian history, and it seems that the more recent flooding is unlikely to break that record.

    Authorities are optimistic about water levels, according to Quebec assemblyman Martin Coiteux. "What's encouraging is that the water levels will stop climbing," he told reporters.

    ​"It's very important to reiterate that. We are reaching maximum levels. The water levels in the flooded areas should start going down Wednesday. It may start earlier in certain sectors. But these levels are very high… so patience is required. But I know it's hard."

    Related:

    Some 2,000 People Evacuated in Canada Due to Heavy Flooding
    France's West Coast Could Be Hit By Flooding, Huge Waves – Weather Agency
    Flooding Forces Thousands From Homes in Northern California (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    California Reservoirs Full, Massive Flooding, Mudslides Cause Severe Damage
    Death Toll From Southern Thailand Flooding Rises to 85 People
    Tags:
    disaster, evacuation, Flood, Flooding, Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), Canada, Montreal, Quebec
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok