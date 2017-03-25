Awesome Apocalyptic Cloud Formation Finally Recognized by Meteorologists

A new kind of turbulent cloud formation has been added to the International Cloud Atlas, a global reference for cloudspotters produced by the World Meteorological Organization.

The new cloud is called "asperitas" and it was included after campaigning by the Cloud Appreciation Society (CAS).

It is one of more than a dozen additions to the International Cloud Atlas, which contains pictures, definitions, and explanations of clouds.

It has been updated for the first time since 1987 into a new digitized, online version which includes images from meteorologists and cloud enthusiasts from around the world.

Its release coincided with World Meteorological Day on March 23, which had the theme "Understanding Clouds."

