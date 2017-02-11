Philippines Earthquake Kills at Least 3

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The earthquake occurred on Friday, at 14:03 GMT, in the province of Surigao del Norte. DZMM radio (ABS-CBN DZMM) said as cited by Inquirer on Saturday that three people were killed. Seven people were reportedly injured.

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, there was no tsunami threat following the quake.

The Philippines is part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where earthquakes and eruptions are frequent due to intense seismic activity.