Over 400 Pilot Whales Stranded in New Zealand’s Golden Bay

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Rescuers are currently trying to save the 100 surviving whales, with 50 of them having re-stranded themselves at the sandspit, the New Zealand Herald said on Friday.

According to Department of Conservation (DOC) Golden Bay operations manager Andrew Lamason, cited by the newspaper, volunteers will help care for the stranded whales on Friday.

Another attempt to refloat the whales will be made on Saturday morning during high tide.

According the DOC, this is the biggest whale stranding ever observed. The exact reason for it remains unknown.