Trump Moth Can Make Your Day Great Again

The newly named moth Neopalpa donaldtrumpi was given the designation because of yellow and white scales on its head, which reminded the scientist of Trump's hairdo.

Nazari found the previously unknown kind of moth while conducting studies in the Bohart Museum of Entomology at the University of California at Davis. The new kind of moths lives in the densely populated southern part of California.

​The biologist believes, as he stated in his article in ZooKeys magazine, it is very import to preserve wildlife habitat area. According to him, the proposed name will attract public attention to the rare species of insects.

Last month, a species of a coral-reef fish was named after Obama.

