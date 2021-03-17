Register
17 March 2021
    Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain - March 16, 2021 Jack Kennedy riding Galvin (R) wins the 4.50 Sam Vestey National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Chase

    The Sputnik Intelligent Punter's Guide to The 2021 Cheltenham Racing Festival: Part Two

    © REUTERS / Michael Steele
    Columnists
    by
    The Olympics of National Hunt racing takes place in the scenic English Cotswolds this week, with four days of top class action. Who are the likely winners?

    In 2020, our Sputnik Intelligent Punter's Guide to the Cheltenham Festival got off to a flying start on day one, with 16-1 shot Put the Kettle On among the winners, and it was the same again this year. What a day Tuesday was! Part One of my guide (which can be read here) pointed the way to winners at 28-1 (Vintage Clouds), 11-1 (Black Tears), 7-2 (Galvin) and tipped up the 1-2 in the Mares Hurdle and an 11-1 place in the Champion Hurdle. Let's hope we can keep the great form going for the rest of the week.

    Here's a look at Wednesday's card- with tips for Thursday and Friday to follow.

    WEDNESDAY

    The feature is the Queen Mother Champion Chase, due off at 3.05.  Chacun Pour Soir is the odds-on favourite and if he brings his Irish form over (he has won his last four races -including three Grade Ones, by an aggregate of almost 40 lengths), on his first run at Prestbury Park, he'll obviously be hard to beat. Last year, Put the Kettle On did us proud by winning the Arkle at 16-1 on the opening day and Henry de Bromhead's mare -who's 3-3 at Cheltenham-and receives a handy 7lbs sex allowance, makes plenty of each-way appeal again at 10-1. De Bromhead, who won yesterday's feature, race, the Champion Hurdle, has saddled two Champion Chase winners since 2011 and four placed runners.  

    The Willie Mullins-trained Gaillard Du Mesnil gets the vote in the Ballymore (1.20) . The five-year-old was eased towards the finish when winning a Grade One at Leopardstown last month. Mullins has won the race four times since 2008.

    The Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (1.55) should also go to Mullins, courtesy of the very exciting Monkfish, who his trainer has said has the same potential as Florida Pearl and Al Boum Photo.  He's a odds-on shot (currently around 4-11) but is hard to oppose given his form this season and the fact he's a previous Festival winner (he won last year's Albert Bartlett).

    We managed to get the one-two in the ultra-competitive Coral Cup (2.50) last year-amounting to a lucrative 60-1 forecast. Nicky Henderson has won the race four times since 2010, including the last two runnings. Of the quartet he runs this year, Birchdale is of particular each-way interest. The seven-year-old, having travelled well, didn't stay the 3m Albert Bartlett trip in 2019,  but in the Coral Cup last year wasn't beaten far in eighth and has 3lbs less on his back this time.  Another for the short-list is Grand Roi who looks to have been laid out for this and should appreciate the step up in trip.

    Tape goes up signalling the start of the 155th Grand National at Aintree in Liverpool. Jockey Jim Culloty, riding 20-1 shot Bindaree, beat Richard Johnson, who was riding What's Up Boys, by a length and three quarters. Culloty, who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup a few weeks earlier, got to ride Bindaree after an injury to fellow jockey Jamie Goldstein. Bindaree looked to be in trouble after being overtaken by What's Up Boys over the last fence but Culloty manoeuvred him back into the lead to pick up the win and collect 290,000 pounds ($355,540) in prize money.
    © REUTERS / Ian Hodgson
    Don’t Let the Cheltenham Racing Festival be the ‘Fall Guy’ for the UK's COVID-19 Failings
    Two-times Grand National winner Tiger Roll is a racing legend, but having run lifelessly over the  course in November (when he was pulled up) his legion of fans will be quite nervous  watching him in the Cross Country at 3.40. If The Tiger does return to form and wins (and you could argue the 6-1 currently available is too big bearing in mind he's won the race twice before and has a great Festival record), it would be wonderful, but the main thing surely is that he comes back safe and sound.

    Since 1998 only one horse has carried more than 11st 5lbs to victory in the The Grand Annual (4.20), but after a long period when horses carrying less than 11st dominated, six of the last seven winners have carried 11st or above to victory. On the 11st 1lbs mark, Us and Them seems to have the right weight, trends-wise, and he's actually 5lbs lower in the handicap than when a close-third in the race last year. The year before that he was 2nd in the Arkle at 14-1. Last year's winner Chosen Mate is 8lbs higher this time, but that is largely offset by jockey Jordan Gainford's 7lbs claim, so he can't be left out of each-way calculations either.  

    He's a short-priced 13-8 favourite, but Kilcruit, a very impressive last time out winner of a Grade 2 at Leopardstown, still rates the likeliest winner of the Bumper (4.50) for last year's winning Mullins-Townend combo. If you're looking for something at much bigger odds each-way with bookies paying four places, then Mullins' Cool Jet, a winner last time out at Thurles, and currently a 50-1 shot, might outperform his odds.    

    THURSDAY & FRIDAY'S SELECTIONS TO FOLLOW...

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66 and @MightyMagyar

    Support his Libel and Legal Enforcement Fund

    https://fundrazr.com/profiles/neil-clark

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
