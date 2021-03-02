Register
20:05 GMT02 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, US actress and fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry arrive to attend the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, eastern England, on December 25, 2017.

    R-E-S-P-E-C-T - This is What It Means to Me!

    © AFP 2021 / ADRIAN DENNIS
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 13
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082119966_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_0e929cf9bba2b8ded05adf5919c3c056.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202103021082235210-r-e-s-p-e-c-t---this-is-what-it-means-to-me/

    Whilst Prince Phillip is clearly very ill it would be the ultimate act of disrespect for Harry and Meghan to vent their spleen on worldwide TV this weekend.

    CBS should show respect and postpone this two hour ‘b****fest’ immediately.

    If they do go ahead, no UK based TV company should transmit it whilst the Duke is so gravely ill.

    Harry has already lost masses of respect from the British public but if he allows this interview to go ahead this weekend he will end up with zero respect.

    (FILES) In this file photo Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan arrive for a public walk at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney on October 16, 2018
    © AFP 2021 / DAN HIMBRECHTS
    Harry & Meghan's Interview With Oprah Won't Be Pulled 'Even if Philip's Health Worsens', Report Says
    As we all know respect is really hard to earn. It cannot be bought or demanded, however, it can be easily lost.

    Showing respect begins of course with respecting yourself and taking full responsibility for your decisions and actions. Not whining and moaning whilst demanding privacy.

    However, it’s not just Harry who seems to lack any form of respect in modern Britain. I believe that lack of respect is at the core of many of our societal ills.

    Reductive Culture

    Look at the disgusting things that were written on Twitter and social media a couple of weeks ago when it was feared that Prince Philip had died.

    There was no respect for him or his family as trolls wrote filth.

    I am not calling for deference or tugging of forelocks here. It’s not about him being a royal. It’s about showing respect to a man and his family who are clearly going through hell and worrying like crazy about him.

     

    Britain's Prince Harry (L) salutes as he stands alongside his grandfather Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, during their visit to the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in central London on November 10, 2016.
    © AFP 2021 / EDDIE MULHOLLAND
    Britain's Prince Harry (L) salutes as he stands alongside his grandfather Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, during their visit to the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in central London on November 10, 2016.

     

    The same thing happened with Captain Tom who was literally trolled on his death bed, so much so that his daughter had to keep the attacks from him.

    Twitter and Facebook with their business model of being a platform and not a publisher have profited from this filth. They allow people to spout their ill-informed, ill researched,  disrespectful and crude insults on their platforms whilst taking no responsibility for what’s written.

    Social media has effectively allowed every complex issue to be reduced to a couple of hundred characters and often an unfunny or crude meme.

    This reductive culture is coarsening and wrecking our society.

    Look at the vaccination argument where many show no respect at all for scientists like Whitty, Vallance or JVT who all have brains the size of planets.

    They are libelled, defamed and vilified on twitter by idiots who give equal weight to the one-dimensional arguments of some dangerous fool on YouTube.

    Now with proof that the vaccine reduces the chances of hospital admission by 80 percent I wonder if these people will now hang their head in shame and begin to respect these top scientists?

    The pandemic, following on so quickly from the bitter arguments of Brexit, has clearly polarised UK society. However, surely now with all the time we have on our hands, we should learn to be a bit more reflective and weigh up all the arguments before venting our spleen on social media. By the way I am not exempting myself from this criticism as I have been guilty of this too.

    Of course, there’s been massive mistakes made by Boris and his team. The PPE, care homes, dither and delay and the failure to close our borders have to be given a forensic examination in a full public inquiry into Covid sooner rather than later. However, at this moment it is also vital that we all play our part, get vaccinated and follow the rules.

    Accepting the vaccine is both an act of duty and respect towards your fellow citizens, it is not an act of submission. As I said in previous columns, no man is an island.

    If you choose not to have the vaccine and therefore don’t qualify for a COVID passport no one is discriminating against you. You are in fact discriminating against yourself. So, stop bleating and show some respect now, please.

    Freedom of Speech is Not About Spewing Bile and Hatred

    Of course, we should all be free to criticise and question those in authority. However, it has to be a reasoned argument, not 280 characters of bile and hatred based on a half-baked idea expressed on the internet by someone wearing purple who used to play in goal for my beloved Coventry City!

    I also know it’s hard to show any form of respect to our MP’s after the expenses scandal and the latest revelation about Angela Rayner buying 2 pairs of Apple ear pods on Covid expenses at £249 a pop or Matt Hancock claiming for a slightly cheaper pair at £159. Clearly Hancock and Rayner are as tone death to public opinion as Hazz and Meg!

    However, just because these people are disrespecting us, the voters, that is not a reason for us to join in, is it?

    Obviously, woke and cancel culture is the epitome of this reductive and simplistic virus in our society.

    The fact that someone can lose their job, career and reputation for holding one well worked out and reasoned argument which enrages the Twitter mob is dangerous, really dangerous.

    Free speech is under attack and we must fight back. This should not be an excuse for rampant sexism, homophobia or racism but there has to be more of an appreciation that there is always more than one side to any debate.

    We must respect the other view if it is well thought out and reasoned and not just 280 characters of pure misspelt bile.

    Respect just like tolerance is a two-way street.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, respect, Prince Philip, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse