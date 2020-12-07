Register
18:32 GMT07 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accompanied by his wife Cilia Flores (C) and Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez (L) gestures while delivering a press conference at a polling station in the Simon Rodriguez school in Fuerte Tiuna, Caracas, on December 6, 2020 during Venezuela's legislative elections.

    Yesterday’s Man Pompeo Labelled a 'Zombie' – Venezuela Continues to Defy

    © AFP 2020 / YURI CORTEZ
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    160
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081386187_0:0:3446:1939_1200x675_80_0_0_09ad75fdca0a88364722e7eb0b0b478b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202012071081386056-yesterdays-man-pompeo-labelled-a-zombie--venezuela-continues-to-defy/

    “A zombie has spoken! Although according to his Boss, there was fraud in the US elections. Secretary Pompeo, take truth calmly and resignedly: in Venezuela, your failure is absolute. We hope that soon Diplomacy returns to the State Department and the White House.”

    That was the response of Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza to an earlier Tweet from US Secretary Mike Pompeo concerning the elections to the National Congress of Venezuela which took place on Sunday, 6th December:

    ​Mike Pompeo characterised as a “zombie” by the Foreign Minister of a country subjected to years of brutal, lethal, and illegal economic sanctions imposed by the US. They have crippled the Venezuelan economy, led to at least 40,000 premature deaths, and seriously hampered their ability to fight the COVID-19 pandemic!

    It was a sublime verbal annihilation for a Trump bag-man who has travelled the globe trampling on the sovereignty of any nation that has dared to reject the neo-liberal US agenda of privatisation, deregulation and obscene inequality of the type which pollutes the United States and its acolyte states across the world.

    Pompeo and Trump Lost in Venezuela and Bolivia

    With a satisfied tongue placed firmly in his cheek, Jorge Arreaza can highlight how spent and broken Pompeo is with his fraudulent election claims in Venezuela exposed as just as farcical as his fraudulent election claims in America. Pompeo was on the losing side in the US election and he is on the losing side in Venezuela.

    He was also on the losing side in Bolivia six weeks ago when the election of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) candidate Luis Arce stormed to victory with 55% of the votes cast by over 88% of the Bolivian population, making an utter mockery of Pompeo’s claims from October 2019 that the re-election of socialist President Evo Morales was fraudulent. With US encouragement, military forces in Bolivia engineered a coup and Morales was forced to flee the country into political asylum in Mexico.

    However, Morales returned to Bolivia in October to a hero’s welcome and congratulated his comrade and friend Arce on his stunning electoral victory. The Pompeo, US, and Organisation of American States’ claims that the Bolivian election of October 2019 was rigged have been exposed as dishonest and diabolical lies designed as a cover for an illegal coup to unseat Morales and his socialist movement.

    Years of Trying to Overthrow Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela Without Success

    Similarly, in Venezuela despite years of concerted and illegal interference in the internal affairs of that socialist country, including recognising as President a sponsored puppet called Juan Guaido who didn’t even stand for Presidential election in 2018, the people of Venezuela, exhausted and angry after years of food shortages and sanctions imposed economic chaos, have elected a new National Assembly with a clear majority for President Nicola Maduro’s left alliance.

    A number of US-backed right-wing opposition parties, urged on by self-proclaimed “interim president’’ Guaido, had boycotted the elections.

    However, a host of other opposition parties had urged Venezuelans to vote. Of the 107 organisations putting up candidates, 98 were from opposition political parties.

    This reflected the outcome of a lengthy dialogue between the government and the centrist opposition political parties. Key agreements resulted in a number of changes being made for the elections to the assembly.

    Accepting the opposition’s request for more seats elected by proportional representation, the number of National Assembly deputies that were elected by that system was increased from 167 to 277, with more seats being elected by the party-list system.

    Venezuela National Assembly Elections Were Free and Fair

    Improvements were also made to strengthen the electoral process’s transparency and integrity, under a reconstituted National Electoral Council.

    You wouldn’t know it from the US’s hypocritical demand for “free and fair elections”, but Venezuela has an automated system that is the most audited in the region and, probably, the world. What makes elections in Venezuela ‘unfair’ is the outside and illegal interference by the US, a well-documented fact which the European Union shamefully ignores while parroting US criticisms of the Maduro Presidency, a position he secured with 6.2 million votes in 2018 against two opposition candidates, neither of whom was Guaido.

    In all, 16 audits of the process were conducted from beginning to end, in the presence of representatives from participating political parties. The Council of Electoral Experts of Latin America (CEELA) monitored the preparations and had noted that participating political parties had expressed their “extreme confidence” in the arrangements.

    Venezuela had invited and hosted a number of international teams of observers for the election. The EU had turned down the invitation, claiming three months’ notice was insufficient time to organise the mission. The EU has no right to judge elections it chose not to monitor from within the country.

    Election of New Assembly in Venezuela Legitimate According to Observers

    Over 14,000 candidates from all political tendencies stood for election and the Great Patriotic Pole, an alliance of leftist parties won almost 68% of the votes cast. The turnout was a respectable 31% amid the Covid-19 pandemic and compares favourably with similar elections in other countries including within the EU.

    ​The US can choose to condemn the election from afar but countries that actually bothered to send observers report a fair, free and legitimate process including the head of the Russian delegation of electoral observers Igor Ananskikh:

    "The most important result of these elections is that Venezuela now has a legitimate National Assembly," Ananskikh said.

    Over one hundred and twenty nations have recognised Maduro as the legitimately elected President of Venezuela, a fact the mainstream media consistently withholds from the public in the US and UK.

    Progressives in Latin America Continue to Resist US Neo-Liberalism

    Latin America has caught the world’s attention as it has become the electoral battleground between progressive movements and the neo-colonial aspirations of the Washington Consensus. In Bolivia, the election of Luis Arce from Evo Morales’s Movement Towards Socialism dealt a blow to the US sponsors of a bloody coup. A week later, neoliberalism’s birthplace became its burial ground, as Chileans voted to change the Constitution left in place by Augusto Pinochet’s military regime. On December 6th it was Venezuelan’s turn to challenge US hegemony by holding elections that the White House had been attempting to block for months.

    Venezuela may be battered and bruised after years of illegal sanctions but unlike Trump and Pompeo it still stands after a democratic election and remains a socialist pole of attraction opposed to the rotten and corrupt neo-liberal capitalist consensus that promotes profits before people at all costs and believes breaching international laws, trampling on human rights and ignoring the sovereignty of nations is all acceptable in pursuit of US imperialist rule and maximising the profits of multi-national corporations. Well done Venezuela for resisting. Please support their resistance by supporting the Venezuela Solidarity Campaign.

    The Venezuela Solidarity Campaign is supporting three petitions, against sanctions and the Bank of England’s withholding of Venezuela’s gold, and for the EU to respect the Venezuelan election outcome — more info at www.venezuelasolidarity.co.uk and join at www.venezuelasolidarity.co.uk/join.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Mike Pompeo, sanctions, US, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People stand in line in Caracas to cast their vote in Venezuela's parliamentary election, 6 December 2020.
    Venezuela National Assembly Elections: Socialist Alliance Celebrates Victory
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse