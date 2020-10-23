Register
16:18 GMT23 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman wearing a face mask walks past graffiti, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in central London Britain October 15, 2020

    Maureen Eames and Britain's 'Emperor New Clothes' COVID-19 Moment

    © REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/17/1080861055_0:102:3072:1830_1200x675_80_0_0_fa3196555368f0220d0b5a400cf46efb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202010231080861089-maureen-eames-and-britains-emperor-new-clothes-covid-19-moment/

    An 83-year old great-granny from Yorkshire has become an overnight celebrity in Britain merely for saying what millions think (but are afraid to say), about the never-ending Coronavirus lockdown charade.

    It’s the 19th folk tale from Denmark which helps us to explain what has been going on- before our very eyes- in Britain in 2020.

    In Hans Christian Andersen’s The Emperor’s New Clothes, a pair of weavers, who are actually swindlers, promise the Emperor they will make him a new set of clothes that will be invisible to those unfit for their positions, or unusually stupid. But they make him no clothes at all and make everyone believe that the clothes are invisible to them. The Emperor parades, totally naked, but everyone is too scared to say that he is wearing no clothes.

    "Nobody would confess that he couldn't see anything, for that would prove him either unfit for his position, or a fool", Andersen wrote.

    But one little child hasn't read the script. "But he hasn't got anything on!" he cries. The word gets round – and soon everyone is mouthing the truth.

    We're in exactly the same situation in Britain today. Those 'Inside the Tent’ know that the establishment narrative on ‘Covid‘ lockdowns is false, predicated as it is on ramped-up not-fit-for-purpose PCR tests which give out a very high level of false positives, and the most generous classification of Coronavirus deaths. But the ‘Inside the Tenters’ know they’ll be regarded as 'unfit for their positions' if they dare state the truth.

    They all have to go along with the state-sponsored B.S. They all have to make the case for ‘lockdowns’- whether they are re-branded as ‘fire-breaks’ or ‘circuit breakers’, even though they know that countries which didn’t lockdown got much better results. They all have to trash any dissenting views. The public too can see something is not right with the official narrative but are frightened of expressing their doubts for fear of being castigated for not taking COVID-19 seriously enough. ‘You oppose lockdowns- then you support letting the deadly virus rip’, has been the gas-lighting technique used to keep people quiet.

    Enter Maureen Eames. In an interview with BBC Yorkshire the straight-talking great-grandmother from Barnsley said exactly what she thought. ‘I’m 83 and I don’t give a sod’, she said. ‘I think it’s all ridiculous, we should never have been in lockdown’.

    This was the 2020 equivalent of Hans Christian Andersen’s little child- who also didn’t ‘give a sod’, simply declaring ‘But he hasn’t got anything on’ when he saw the Emperor stark naked. It had exactly the same effect. Millions of people who were too frightened to say ‘It’s ridiculous, we should never have been in lockdown’, finally found the courage to mouth that obvious truth. Thousands of Twitter users- myself included- said Mrs Eames should be our Prime Minister. That‘s how refreshing it was- after all the B.S., all the spin and all the lies to hear someone finally saying what the rest of us were thinking.

    FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk along Oxford Street, in the centre of London's retail shopping area, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain, October 16, 2020
    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    'I Share People's Frustrations': PM Johnson Calls for Improvement of UK's COVID-19 Tracking System
    Mrs Eames also raised another question, that millions will have wanted to ask- but again were too afraid to say.  “How can we get the country on its feet, money-wise? Where’s all the money?"

    Where indeed is all the money? How on earth can the UK afford any more lockdowns- when we are already over £2 trillion in debt? Weren’t we told before 'COVID-19' that there was no ‘magic money tree’. Where did one suddenly appear from?

    Mrs Eames also brought up World War Two, but not in the way the lockdown zealots- who weren’t even around in the 1940s, have. ‘I never thought I would feel like I was in Italy when Germany invaded’ Maureen said. She echoed the real WW2 spirit when she said ‘Life has to go on’. WW2 was about keeping calm and carrying on, not hiding behind the sofa all day being terrified.

    She also, quite gloriously, punctured the ‘Cult of the Government Scientist’.

    "We need the government to get rid of the scientists. I didn’t vote for a scientist. Scientists should go back to their universities and laboratories. I didn’t vote for Mr Whitty (the pro-lockdown Chief Medical Officer), and I wish Mr Hancock (Health Secretary) would stop saying things that are foolish. We need to get back to business", she said.

    In her short interview (and subsequent follow-ups), Maureen Eames has done more to shatter the official COVID-19 lockdown narrative of the government- and the so-called ‘Opposition’, than any television ‘talking-head' or 'pundit'.

    "I look at it this way - I’ve not got that many years left in me and I’m not going to be fastened in a house when the government have got it all wrong", she said.

    For the last seven months, we’ve heard patronising ‘expert‘ after patronising ‘expert‘ tell us what should be done with the elderly to ‘protect’ them, and now at last we have a senior citizen giving us her own view- which is ‘No one is going to tell me to stay at home’. Mrs Eames didn’t just speak for the elderly this week (my parents are both in their 90s and agree with her statements wholeheartedly), she spoke for the whole of Britain.

    Unlike our globalist government, our globalist ‘Opposition’, our gutless, over-paid MPs or our town hall tin-pot despots pushing for their areas to pushed into a higher lockdown tier. Unlike most of our feather-bedded ‘commentariat’ or ‘Inside the Tent’ broadcasters, who always ask the ‘wrong‘ questions at press briefings. These have been shown up big time in 2020. No one, I hope, will ever listen to a word the courtiers to power ever say again. The Emperor has no Clothes. The more people say it, the sooner the lockdowns end and the sooner our lives get back to normal.

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66 and @MightyMagyar

    Support Neil Clark's Libel and Legal Enforcement Fund.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    lockdown, COVID-19, coronavirus, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse