Register
16:33 GMT14 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    'Circuit-Break' Lunacy: Lockdowns Don’t Work, So Why Does Labour Want Another One?

    © REUTERS / Jason Cairnduff
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0c/1080746213_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_656aa6f6d1c3e890e8284762683b90d6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202010141080770220-circuit-break-lunacy-lockdowns-dont-work-so-why-does-labour-want-another-one/

    UK Labour leader Keir Starmer is urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to impose a ‘two or three-week circuit-breaker’ but all the evidence suggests another national lockdown would be a total disaster for the country.

    Why is the ’left’- or what passes these days for the ’left’, so keen on locking the workers down? The new, progressive buzzword isn’t ‘lockdown’ but  ‘circuit-breaker’.  A ‘two or three’ week ‘circuit-breaker’ could give us time ‘to fight the virus’ its proponents claim, as they clutch their Starbucks coffee mugs.

    Yesterday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer Q.C., who takes us all for mugs- upped the ante by directly calling for Boris Johnson to impose a ‘circuit-breaker’. One thing of we can be absolutely sure: A ‘two or three week’ ‘circuit break’ wouldn’t be for ‘two or three weeks’. There’s no way ‘cases’, defined by a positive test result from ramped-up PCR tests which the Deputy PM himself has admitted have a very high rate of false positives, will drop in ‘two or three weeks’.

    They are expressly designed for ‘cases’ to keep going up: the more you test people with not-fit-for-purpose tests which creates a high number of false positives then obviously the more ’cases’ you will find.  No, the ‘two or three week’ ‘circuit-breaker’ that Starmer wants would last the whole winter, even beyond. 

    Once it is imposed, it will keep being renewed. Remember, the original lockdown was only supposed to be for three weeks ‘to flatten the curve’, but ended up lasting over three months. Our globalist politicians, who are working faithfully to implement the ‘Great Reset/WEF’ agenda, which is about bringing in radical changes to our economy and society under the guise of ‘fighting a virus’, know they can’t come out now, in mid-October and say ‘You’re all going to be locked down again until the spring’, so they do it in stages.

    Who knows, if we’re good little children and comply with the new diktats we MAY be allowed to celebrate Christmas Day with our families. So long as we all wear face masks.

    A proper Opposition party would be opposing the government’s latest draconian restrictions, but for Labour, the Tory restrictions never go far enough. It’s been the same since March. The same people who were telling us in February that Boris Johnson’s government was the most ‘extremist‘ ‘far-right‘ government we’d ever had,(even ’fascist’ in some cases), were, a few weeks later, screeching for the self-same ‘extremist’ ‘far-right‘ ’fascist’ government to lock everyone down!

    The sad truth is that so-called ‘progressives’ and ‘anti-fascists’ have been the Conservative government’s Great Enablers.

    When there was talk of the lockdown being eased, Labour politicians and activists were there with their  #ExtendTheLockdown hashtag. And as soon as testing was ramped up and ‘cases’ started rising, they were there to tell us it was the long-awaited ‘second wave’ and that ‘Something has to be done!’.

    The dominant ‘left’ narrative is that the Tory government, following a ‘herd immunity’ strategy, didn’t lock us down early enough in March, and they eased lockdown too early in the summer. And they are making the same ‘mistake’ again, meaning many lives will be lost. But the narrative is irrational, hysterical, unscientific hogwash- and that‘s putting it mildly. Just take a look at the table of Coronavirus (Covid-19) deaths worldwide per capita of population.

    The two countries right at the top, Peru and Belgium, both locked down hard and early. Spain, Italy and Britain, all of whom had long lockdowns had worse results than Sweden which didn’t. Belarus, a country whose so-called ‘dictator’ Alexander Lukashenko, didn’t lock down his people- and recommended them visit a sauna twice a day and drink some vodka instead- is way down the table with just 95.52 deaths per million of population.

    Nicaragua, which didn’t lock anyone down either is even lower with just 23.82 deaths per million. Compare that to ’Lockdown Central’ Peru which has 1.044.69.

    Even Sir Keir Starmer acknowledges that in 19 of the 20 areas of Britain which have been under the harshest restrictions, what he calls ‘infection rates (but are really just ‘positive’ test results) have gone up and not down.

    So what does Labour say?: ‘We want another lockdown!’ Oops, sorry ‘Circuit-Breaker’. To add insult to injury, the ‘Circuit-Break’ extremists have the gall to say they are’ following the science’, when they clearly are not. Even the academic behind the ‘circuit-break’ study- which Starmer is basing his policy on- admits his death figures were wildly over-estimated and he wishes he ‘hadn’t put these numbers in the study’. 

    The evidence shows that lockdowns - even on their own terms- are abysmal failures.

    Britain is in crisis right now- but it’s a crisis not caused by ‘Coronavirus/Covid19’ but by the measures, politicians have enacted under the guise of ‘fighting the virus’.

    UK government debt rose about £2 trillion for the first time in August. Yes, that’s right two TRILLION. It’s telling that the one leading Cabinet member who if reports are true, opposes a ‘circuit-breaker’, is Chancellor Rishi Sunak. He knows, better than anyone else, what a terrible financial position the country is in.

    The truth is we can’t afford another lockdown, whatever fancy name is given to it. The cost to jobs and mental health is likely to be enormous. Every day we read of more suicides by people who can’t cope with the hideously anti-human ’New Normal’. The prospect of another long lockdown will be too much for many people, who are already at the end of their tether.

    They call it a ‘circuit-breaker’, but really what Sir Keir Starmer proposes would be a ‘people-breaker’. So why is Labour so keen? Throughout 2020, much of the ‘left’ has been on the wrong side of the argument. Not just in Britain, but elsewhere, self-described ‘leftists’ have been the biggest supporters of locking people down and the draconian restrictions which are ruining people’s lives.

    Victoria, in Australia, where millions of Melbourians have been under house arrest for 23 hours a day, is ruled by the Australian Labour Party. Spain and Italy, two other countries where there’s been harsh lockdowns, have ‘leftist’ or ‘left-leaning’ governments. But there is another left out there too, a more genuine one, which has rejected Covid authoritarianism. Sweden is led by a Social Democratic/Green coalition. Belarus is the closest Europe gets to old-style communism- and there’s there has been no lockdown.

    Ditto Nicaragua, led by the veteran Sandinista Daniel Ortega. Tragically the ‘left’ in Britain, or large sections of it have followed the globalist Australian/Spanish/Italian line and not the Swedish, Belarusian or Nicaraguan one. And UK Labour, by pushing for another lockdown, are going against the traditions of their own party. Back in the late 1960s, Britain, like many other countries in the world, was struck with Hong Kong Flu. Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson didn’t lockdown.

    A person wearing a protective face mask walks past a Job Centre Plus office, amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain, August 11, 2020.
    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    A Three-Tier System of Lockdowns is a Good Idea but it Needs to be Clear for Citizens, Says Academic
    The thought of locking people down probably never crossed his mind. Life carried on as normal and Britain was spared the terrible trauma that we’ve been through in 2020.  I’m sure if he had heard Starmer’s speech yesterday, advocating another lockdown of the workers, the very people Labour is supposed to represent-Wilson would be turning in his grave. If we do need a ‘circuit-break’- and a long, extended one, it’s from today’s anti-human, anti-worker, and extremely authoritarian Labour Party.  

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66 and @MightyMagyar
    Support his Libel and Legal Enforcement Fund

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Sickening Smooch
    Sickening Smooch
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse