14:25 GMT09 October 2020
    MP's Get Pay Rise? We Get Locked Down!

    Columnists
    by
    0 10
    Sputnik International
    We are in the midst of a national crisis, perhaps the biggest threat to our people since World War Two and neither the Government nor the opposition seem to have a coherent or clear plan on how to beat it!

    But never mind guys, its trebles all round in the mother of all parliaments as the self-serving pigs of Westminster take a three and a half grand pay rise even though most of them are working from home.

    They haven't been furloughed! They aren't surviving on 80 percent of their wages, are they? No, as per usual, it's one rule for them and another for the little people like me and you.

    Earlier this week, Rishi Sunak told artists, actors, musicians and the rest of us to stop moaning and retrain if our jobs are unviable.

    People, some wearing masks queue outside a John Lewis store, in London, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Unemployment across the U.K. has held steady during the coronavirus lockdown as a result of a government salary support scheme, but there are clear signals emerging that job losses will skyrocket over coming months
    This arrogant statement was made, despite the fact that many jobs in the entertainment, arts and hospitality are only unviable because of the government's muddled and confusing guidelines and lockdowns.

    All of this makes you wonder if Liam Gallagher was correct when he tweeted, "So the dopes in gov telling musicians and people in arts to retrain and get another job, what and become massive cu*ts like you, nah yer alright!"

    He followed up with another attack, with this tweet, "If anyone needs to retrain it's them shower of CU*TZ".

    Liam wasn't looking back in anger but he was certainly angry and he has every right to be and I support him even if his language was a bit fruity.

    The Oasis frontman has succinctly summed up what the majority of people in the UK think. The divide between those who want to govern us and the people is just getting wider.

    The Charlatans' lead singer, Tim Burgess has backed up Liam with a brilliant article in the Guardian today pointing out the fact that the music industry contributed over £5 Billion to the UK economy. These are real jobs - not blooming hobbies!

    Not Just Rock and Roll

    The gaping hole in Rishi's argument is that these jobs are only not viable as a direct result of his refusal to extend the furlough for the arts, music of all sorts, theatre and the general hospitality industry which includes your local boozer and cinemas.

    I'm not saying it's all Rishi's fault. He is in a terrible position, but this virus will pass and Brits will need their culture whether it's a band playing in the back room of a pub, a West End musical or Shakespeare in Stratford.

    These industries and jobs need protecting and protecting now until they are viable again.

    Boris was too slow to impose the first lockdown and in my opinion, he has been too hasty in opening up the economy.

    The "eat out to help out" scheme was clearly a massive mistake and the decision to send kids back to University and virtual house arrest in their Halls of Residence has been a disaster and is responsible for the new escalating Covid infections.

    Of course, the biggest mistake has been the Government's inability to get a decent and fully working test and trace system in place. This is a scandal and heads should have already rolled instead of the Muppets on the green benches getting a pay rise.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a virtual press conference at Downing Street in London, Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020, following the announcement that the legal limit on social gatherings is set to be reduced from 30 people to six.
    Now, again at the eleventh-hour, Rishi is announcing a plan to bring back a form of furlough with the Government picking up to 80 percent of workers' wages in industries that cannot operate. Putting aside the fact that this is another U-turn by Boris and Rishi it must still be welcomed.

    But why have Boris and Rishi put the employers and the employees through the wringer again?

    Boris, you can forget about traffic lights, what the UK public want is a clear signal of what you are doing and why. Then we need a clear direction of travel, a route map out of the lockdown so to speak.

    Boris can bleat on about his wanting to build a new Jerusalem in the UK by 2031 with wind power but most people would like him to stop spouting hot air and sort out 2021 now before worrying about his green future.

    A YouGov poll today shows that the majority of people, 59 percent, want the restrictions to stay in place even through the Christmas period. If the poll is correct and Boris has the people with him, let's just get on with it.

    Let's take the pain to get the gain!

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

