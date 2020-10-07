UK Coronavirus Hospital Admission Rises by 25% in One Day

As the UK has recorded a fresh 14,542 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the amount of hospitalization rose by 25% in a single day, hitting a four-month high.
The overall number of deaths has increased to 42,445, with 76 new COVID-related deaths registered on Tuesday. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) revealed 478 new hospital admissions on the day, marking a 25% increase from Saturday's 386 and the most since June's number of 491.
As of Tuesday, there are 2,783 patients in UK hospitals with the coronavirus.
Recently, it was reported that there had been a glitch in UK COVID-19 data collection, with over 15,000 coronavirus cases not featured in the daily case figures, reportedly due to a technical error.
As the number of cases continues to rise, London has introduced a series of tougher COVID-related measures, banning people from different households to meet indoors in parts of northern England, restricting the work of cafes and pubs, and encouraging an active use of face masks.
