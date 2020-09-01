Register
11:24 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Pedestrians walks past the doors of the BBC's Bush House in London. File photo

    Axing Lefty Comics Won’t Save BBC!

    © AFP 2020 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    3221
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202009011080340860-axing-lefty-comics-wont-save-bbc/

    If the new boss of the BBC, Tim Davie, thinks that axing a few left-wing comedy shows will save the BBC licence fee, he needs to think again.

    I welcome early reports that he wants to attack the blatant anti-Brexit, anti-Tory and anti-Trump rhetoric in nearly every TV and radio comedy show.

    However, it will take much more than giving people like Lee Hurst, Geoff Norcott or Andrew Doyle primetime slots to convince public opinion that the BBC is worth saving.

    The success of the Defund the BBC campaign and the rising number of licence fee refuseniks will not be stemmed either by cutting the outside earnings of the Beeb’s biggest names.

    Again, it is welcome that Tim is intending to stop people like Naga Munchetty and Fiona Bruce grossing up to £25 grand for hosting or speaking at corporate events.

    I was amazed to discover that these ‘public servants’ don’t actually have to even disclose how much the likes of Aston Martin or big banks like JP Morgan are paying them to speak and eat prawn vol-au-vents.

    That is a disgrace and, of course, just like with our MPs there should be a register of all outside engagements and the fees paid. Without a register, this reminds me too much of the MP’s expenses scandal. How about you?

    How can the BBC boast about impartiality when their top news stars are picking up such massive wads of cash from companies they may well be called upon to report on?

    People walk outside the BBC headquarters in Portland Place, London on July 2, 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / BEN STANSALL
    People walk outside the BBC headquarters in Portland Place, London on July 2, 2020.

    Impartiality vs Social Media

    Talking of impartiality, I also welcome reports that Tim Davie is also going to curtail his staff’s use of twitter and other social media sites.

    There is no way a publicly funded news reporter or any presenter should be allowed to express political views or opinions on social media.

    I would like the inquiry into this by Richard Sambrook to go much further and also investigate the twitter use of their biggest entertainment stars like Gary Lineker.

    He picks up millions from the BBC and is arguably only such a big and in-demand presenter because of his work on the publicly-funded BBC.

    So, the excuse that he is only a sports presenter and therefore can give out political opinions on everything from illegal immigrants to Trump is nonsense. I wonder if he held right of centre views like Matt Le Tissier he would be given the same freedom?

    If any of these “stars” object to a Twitter ban then Tim Davie should let them walk and see how they fare in the open market.

    Afraid of Competition

    Tim Davie began work today with a visit to BBC Scotland and sent out a message to all the staff of the Bloated Broadcasting Corporation telling them that “the organisation must represent every part of this country.”

    Brave words, mate, and I wish you luck with that and look forward to seeing you air the views of real people on subjects like the illegal immigrants at Dover, Black Lives Matter, Law and Order and even the death penalty.

    I can’t wait to see balanced discussions about all of these topics where all opinions are given equal air time, even the opinions that make the Islington Woke Brigade choke on their sparkling mineral water. I am afraid I won’t be holding my breath.

    You can fantasise, Tim but let me tell you mate that after 25 years of working for the Biased Broadcasting Corporation you can dream but it is an impossible dream. The BBC is infested with left-leaning liberals who all sing from the same hymn sheet.

    This was so clearly illustrated this week by the lead presenter on the Today programme, Nick Robinson.

    Reacting to the news that two rival companies are planning to set up right of centre TV news channels to challenge the BBC, Robinson tweeted, ‘Will a British “Fox News” channel improve debate, decision making and democracy in this country? Send your answers to Ofcom.’

    In under 120 characters, he illustrated his and the BBC’s bias and blind belief that they are above criticism or challenge.  

    For god’s sake, the channels haven’t even been announced or launched yet and he is trying to whip up a campaign against the new competition via Ofcom.

    Robinson needs to wake up and smell his skinny latte (which we no doubt pay for) and realise that the broadcasting world is changing and changing fast.

    Why should the BBC have dominance over the news agenda in the UK? Answer: they shouldn’t and if Nick is so good at his job why is he afraid of competition?

    Time for the Beeb to Slim Down

    If Davie wants any hope of changing public opinion about defunding the BBC he needs to announce today that the decision to ban the singing of patriotic songs at the proms this year is reversed.

    He needs to accept that the Government are 100 percent correct to decriminalise non-payment of the licence fee.

    He needs to restore the free licence to the millions of OAPs who have had it stolen from them.

    He needs to propose concrete and achievable ways that the bloated corporation could slim down and he could start by privatising Radio 1 and Radio 2 and selling off Radio 4.

    He needs to pull his tanks off the lawn of the internet and stop trying to dominate and decimate local newspapers and websites.

    He needs to accept that the licence fee will not go up next summer and make up any alleged shortfall with massive cuts in middle management.

    At the same time, he needs to realise that the licence fee will be gone for good by 2027 and provide the blueprint for how a slimmed-down state broadcaster can exist in the real world.

    Of course, if he had real balls and really wanted ‘to serve the whole nation’ he could actually propose how the BBC could be dismantled completely and how the licence fee could be consigned to the dustbin of history.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    mass media, BBC, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse