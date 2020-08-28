Boris Needs to Sort Out the BBC

“The BBC is more powerful than any political party" declares military historian Mike Yardley in this week’s edition of Shooting From The Lip with Jon Gaunt.

Mike also believes that, “there is a massive power vacuum. We don’t know who is in charge of the country anymore, there is a fundamental lack of leadership from the Government, people need clear instruction and that is not what they are getting. This is where we need proper leadership and we are not getting it.”

As a result, Mike thinks that, “the country is disunited and people are not singing off the same hymn sheet.” He blames a lot of this division on the BBC saying, “we all thought Boris was going to sort out the BBC and he has not sorted it out. They have subjected us to their woke and BAME propaganda and they no longer represent the British people.”

He goes on to say, “I certainly don’t trust the BBC anymore, they are not the voice of Britain and they censor the opinions of the public. They hated Brexit, they hate Trump and act as cheerleaders for the BLM.”

However, Mike is not just critical of the BBC and Boris as he states that, “there is a total failure in the political establishment on all sides.” As a result, he believes that, “people have just given up on the system and normal life and they are developing a selfish mindset which is not good for any country. Normal ordinary people are not having or being allowed to have their voice heard and that is dangerous.”

He firmly believes that, “patriotism has become a sin in modern media driven Britain.” Mike concludes the interview by stating that, “we need a new political alternative that reflects the thoughts of normal people. Representative democracy that gives hope.”

Don’t miss this one!