Register
18:49 GMT +318 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    EU flag

    Cowardly EU Backstabs Iran

    © CC0
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    231
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107750/22/1077502216.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202001181078072649-cowardly-eu-backstabs-iran/

    The landmark international nuclear accord with Iran is all but dead. President Trump torpedoed it back in May 2018 when he unilaterally withdrew the US. But it was the Europeans who moved this week to sink the deal.

    The European troika of Britain, France and Germany – known as the E3 which, in effect, represents the entire EU bloc – announced that they were “regrettably” triggering a dispute mechanism in the nuclear accord because they allege Iran was not complying with restrictions on its nuclear programme.

    Iran is thus in a fiendish dilemma. It can’t “comply” according to the European demands because, arguably, it is not actually in a state “non-compliance” with the nuclear treaty, as the EU asserts it is. Unable to fulfil the E3’s impossible demands, the dispute will most likely lead within weeks to the re-imposition of UN economic sanctions on Iran.

    At that point, the international nuclear accord will be dead. The European troika claims that it wants to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the pact is formally titled. But their intransigence and treachery towards Iran – and their pandering to US bullying – means that the deal is doomed.

    Only Russia and China – the two other signatories to the 2015 accord – have remained steadfast in supporting the JCPOA. Russia this week denounced the E3 move, saying it was not justified. Moscow warned that the baleful direction being taken will lead to further escalation of an already tense stand-off between the US and Iran.

    With the US already well out of the JCPOA and the Europeans undermining it further, it looks like the treaty will inevitably collapse and be discarded.

    Mohammad Berno
    JCPOA 'Unlikely' to Be Saved, Middle East Tensions Jeopardize Any New Nuclear Agreement - Professor
    Let’s be clear. The collapse of this accord which involved years of painstaking negotiations to formulate is entirely due to the bad faith and deceit of the Americans and Europeans.

    Trump ripped up American obligations after peddling false propaganda about Iran secretly building a nuclear bomb – in supposed violation of the JCPOA. He also inverted reality by accusing Iran of “sponsoring terrorism” which is mere projection on to others of what the American rogue state has been doing for decades.

    But the crucial weak link in the chain of events has been the European so-called powers. They have consistently failed to uphold the nuclear accord by not normalising trade relations with Iran as they were mandated to do under the JCPOA. By contrast, Russia and China have.

    As Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif pointed out, the Europeans have constantly appeased Trump’s diktats to not do business with Iran. Trump has threatened the Europeans with economic sanctions if they didn’t toe his hostile line.

    Pathetically, the Europeans have capitulated to American bullying. Just before this week’s latest move to trigger future sanctions against Iran, the EU was reportedly warned by Trump that if they didn’t do that then he would slap heavy tariffs on their auto exports to the US. Evidently, the EU jumped to the threat like circus poodles.

    By caving-in in such a cowardly fashion, the EU has attempted to conceal its backsliding; by backstabbing Iran with claims that Iran was in breach of the JCPOA and by raking up reprehensible US propaganda alleging Iran had “break-out” capacity to build nuclear weapons.

    Over the past year, Iran rightly suspended some of its commitments to the JCPOA limiting the enrichment of uranium. That is, however, a far cry from deploying a weapons programme, as countless UN inspections in Iran have verified. What Iran was simply doing was trying to lever the Europeans so that they would finally live up to their commitments and to actually protect the nuclear accord by implementing normal trade relations with Iran. The Europeans failed to do that.

    Critics of European governments have often accused them of being subordinate to US policy. They are not independent nor free, it is said. They are vassals that kowtow to Washington’s demands. Such criticism may seem an exaggeration or an unfair caricature.

    However, this past week has demonstrated beyond doubt that the description of European “leaders” as minions, lackeys, vassals, flunkies, and so on, under the whip of Washington is an undeniably accurate one.

    This European cowardice is very much putting world security at grave risk. Washington abuses power and international law as a matter of course. It wields military and economic aggression all the time against states it targets for “regime change”. And the European Union says nothing in protest, despite its self-proclaimed precepts of rule of law and democratic principles. In short, US lawlessness is enabled by European silent and snivelling complicity.

    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    Iran Rejects 'Trump Deal' Proposed by UK PM Johnson as a Replacement for JCPOA
    Cynically, from the US and EU’s point of view, the nuclear accord with Iran was used as a mechanism not for peace and security, but rather for subversion and subjugation against Iran. As a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (1970), Iran has full rights to develop civilian nuclear industry without any limitations. With hindsight of US and EU mischief, the JCPOA concept was a negation of Iran’s legitimate rights under the NPT – and for nothing in return.

    The whole sorry saga demonstrates that the US and the Europeans are not worthy partners. Together, they are a danger to world peace.

    Russia should take note as to how its ambitious Nord Stream 2 gas project to Europe may eventually be sabotaged by American diktats and EU betrayal.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    programme, Nuclear Deal, Donald Trump, United States, Iran, European Union (EU)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sand, Heat, Roar of Engines: Best Moments of 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia
    Sand, Heat, Roar of Engines: Best Moments of 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse