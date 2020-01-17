Register
07:10 GMT +317 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    (Ftom L) British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, US Secretary of State John Kerry, EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrive prior to the announcement of an agreement on Iran nuclear talks on April 2, 2015

    Triggering of JCPOA Dispute Mechanism a Way to 'Bury the Accord' - Pundit

    © AFP 2019 / FABRICE COFFRINI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    217
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/102042/62/1020426213.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001171078056009-triggering-of-jcpoa-dispute-mechanism-a-way-to-bury-the-accord---pundit/

    On Thursday, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer confirmed earlier reports that US President Donald Trump threatened the EU with 25-percent import tariffs on European automobiles if the three European signatories to the Iran nuclear deal do not ramp up pressure on Tehran.

    The minister said that the recent step of the three EU parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as Iran nuclear deal, triggering the dispute mechanism on 14 January, came due to Tehran's recent decision to end its compliance with the treaty in light of the EU's inability to overcome US sanctions.

    Paolo Raffone, a strategic analyst and director of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels, shares his opinion on ways France, Germany and the UK could resist attempts by the US to influence their stance regarding Iran's nuclear activities, while assessing the chances of saving the JCPOA.

    Sputnik: Why, having concluded what seemed to be a perfect deal in 2015, is the E3 unable to resist US pressure?

    Raffone: First of all the JCPOA was a framework to lift all nuclear-related economic sanctions, freeing up tens of billions of dollars in oil revenue and frozen assets in exchange of international supervision to Iranian nuclear facilities and capacities to be conducted by the IAEA. The control mechanism worked smoothly but the other leg, i.e. the economic part, never worked. Mostly because of the US position that did not lift the sanction but threatened to sanction any international actor (state or industrial or financial corporation) operating transactions with Iran. The EU attempted to create a financial mechanism (Instex) to be sheltered from the US sanctions. The mechanism never started working because of the renewed threats of retaliations (sanctions) by the US.

    The reason for the EU not being able (or willing) to confront the US on the JCPOA is that the US economy is deeply integrated with the European one, and the transaction volumes [of the] EU-US are so much bigger than any most-positive prospective of EU-Iran transactions. Therefore, the EU banks, corporations and finally also the EU member states, did not want to risk anything to defend the JCPOA. Additionally, the cohesion of the 3 EU signatories to the JCPOA has been waning with the progress of UK Brexit. The UK and France have been reducing their appetite for Iran and the JCPOA. Germany could not fight the battle alone, especially in a time of weakening power of Chancellor Merkel and the coalition government. The change of leadership in the EU has finally contributed to abandon the project.

    Sputnik: Do you expect EU participants of the JCPOA to take a sovereign decision to salvage the accord despite US pressure?

    Raffone: In the current circumstances I do not see any possibility that the 3 EU signatories to the JCPOA would make any effort to salvage it. The latest decision to trigger the dispute mechanism, despite the accompanying rhetoric, is in fact a way to bury the accord.

    Sputnik: What could be the long-term consequences of such a policy for the JCPOA and EU in particular?

    Raffone: As we see, Iran is reasonably reacting to the many threats, provocations and attacks. The overall internal situation in Iran does not allow for the moment, with the current leadership, for any confrontation with the US that goes beyond heated words. Even on the JCPOA, Iran has not withdrawn. The situation might drastically change if more radical forces impose themselves in the politics in Iran. However, the population is very tired, impoverished and disillusioned. The US vague idea of renegotiating a deal with Iran may be the best conjectural fix to the current situation. The UK has been voicing support to it. The future will be very determined by the overall geopolitical situation in the Middle East, and notably by the positions that Israel will adopt. All options are on the table now. The EU is trying to find its place in the new multipolar world. So far there have not been big steps in defining the substance of the EU Global Policy. The only EU power having some international leverage is Germany, as we can see in the coordinated action with Russia on Libya.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    ‘Too Early to Say’ Whether Iran is Pursuing Nuclear Weapons – Israeli Energy Minister
    Rouhani Tells European Council President Iran Is Seeking to Strengthen Nuclear Deal
    UK Foreign Secretary: 'We Want to See Iran Return to Full Compliance With Nuclear Deal'
    France Remains Committed to Iran Nuclear Deal Despite Trump’s Remarks
    Trump’s Foolish Decision to Assassinate Soleimani Brings 'Nuclear Freedom' for Iran - Professor
    Tags:
    jcpoa, Iran, UK, France, Germany, US, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse