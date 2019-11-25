Register
01:16 GMT +325 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold up a proclamation recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights as Netanyahu exits the White House from the West Wing in Washington, U.S. March 25, 2019

    Trump Defies World Opinion and International Law to Support Israel

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 61
    Subscribe

    With alarming ease and frightening arrogance Pompeo informed Americans and the rest of the world that the US State Department legal opinion of 1978 which deemed Israeli settlements within Palestinian territory “inconsistent with international law” would now be unilaterally disregarded by the Trump Administration.

    18th November 2019 could very well be the date that future historians point to when they discuss the complete extinction of an independent Palestinian State for that was the day US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo nonchalantly announced the reversal of US policy on Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory and ripped up a four decade long understanding that such settlements were illegal under international law.

    RULE OF LAW PRINCIPLE UNDERMINED BY SETTLEMENT POLICY SHIFT

    This is a truly momentous decision with huge consequences for the Middle East and the whole world but has escaped the scrutiny and world outrage it deserves. This represents extreme American exceptionalism and undermines fundamentally the already fragile concept of international law and the consensus of rule of law which has endured in some shape or form since 1945.

    The very existence of Palestine is in more danger now than at any time since the creation of the state of Israel in 1948. The continued occupation by Israel of land it conquered during the 1967 ‘Six Day War’ has always been internationally recognised as illegal. America now undermining that consensus represents a grave and dangerous escalation in its desire to reshape the world in its own interests regardless of existing international law.

    US ROGUE NATION STATUS IS KNOW BY ALL BUT THE WILFULLY BLIND

    We cannot allow ourselves to be blinded by naivety. Since the end of the Second World War in 1945 America has flagrantly ignored international laws on respect for sovereignty and the legitimate rights of nations to determine their own form of governments and utilise their own natural resources for their own economic development. Countless covert operations to undermine elected governments in Guatemala, Chile, Nicaragua and Cuba alongside brutal invasions in places like Vietnam, El Salvador, Grenada, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and many others are stark and bloody testimonies to the existence of American imperialism and bullying exceptionalism.

    The attempts to overthrow the elected government of Venezuela and the successful support for the brutal coup now in place in Bolivia are but the latest examples of US interference, both direct and indirect. Leading contender for the Democratic nomination for the US Presidency in 2020, Bernie Sanders, has condemned the Bolivian military removal of elected President Evo Morales as a dangerous “coup” while former Senator and Democratic nominee for the President, Mike Gravel, tweeted boldly:

    “Congratulations on winning power in Bolivia, @CIA!” 

    So US defiance of international law in pursuit of its own economic and political interests is not new. It is actually the norm of their foreign policy. However the Israeli settlement change of policy is a radical departure from accepted consensus which fatally punctures the chances of a ‘Two State’ solution to the Israel/Palestine despair.

    UN REINFORCED ILLEGAL STATUS OF ISRAELI SETTLEMENTS IN 2016

    Only three years ago the United Nations Security Council discussed in detail the attitude of the world’s sovereign nations to the existence of Israeli settlements on Palestinian land. After hours of discussion that followed weeks of consultations and debate the 7853rd meeting of the UN Security Council passed Resolution 2334. The Press notification which accompanied that decision could not have been clearer:

    “The Security Council reaffirmed this afternoon that Israel’s establishment of settlements in Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, had no legal validity, constituting a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the vision of two States living side-by-side in peace and security, within internationally recognized borders.
    Adopting resolution 2334 (2016) by 14 votes, with the United States abstaining, the Council reiterated its demand that Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.  It underlined that it would not recognize any changes to the 4 June 1967 lines, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the two sides through negotiations”. 

    The US representative on the UN Security Council, Samantha Power, explained her country’s abstention on the motion was not related to the substance of the illegal status of Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory but was rather in protest that the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council had, in the course of 2016 alone, passed 18 separate motions all condemning Israel for various human rights abuses and she felt this was proof of unfair “bias” against Israel. How the 193 member nations of the United Nations had contrived to agree bias against Israel in relation to human rights abuses was not explained. One wonders if it could ever be rationally explained!

    The US position in 2016 was telling in that they continued to not only accept the settlements were illegal but that they also undermined the prospects for peace in the region and that opinion was long held, even as far back as Ronald Reagan’s Presidency in the 1980’s:

    “Samantha Power (United States) said the immediate adoption of a freeze on settlements could create confidence, adding that further settlement activities were not necessary for Israel’s security.  President Ronald Reagan had said that in 1982, she recalled, noting that his words underscored her country’s commitment to a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians and highlighted its position that settlements undermined Israel’s security and eroded prospects for peace and stability”.
    SECURITY COUNCIL MOTION 2334 COULD NOT HAVE BEEN CLEARER

    A couple of comprehensive excerpts from that motion passed without opposition by the body established to adjudicate on international legal issues and represent the collective majority opinion of the world are very instructive and worthy of consideration:

    “The Security Council,
    “Condemning all measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, including, inter alia, the construction and expansion of settlements, transfer of Israeli settlers, confiscation of land, demolition of homes and displacement of Palestinian civilians, in violation of international humanitarian law and relevant resolutions,
    “Expressing grave concern that continuing Israeli settlement activities are dangerously imperilling the viability of the two-State solution based on the 1967 lines…
    “1.   Reaffirms that the establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace;
    “2.   Reiterates its demand that Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and that it fully respect all of its legal obligations in this regard;”.

    The position of the world, including the United States of America, could not have been clearer in 2016 and that motion encapsulated the consistent and clear legal position and opinion of the world since 1948. What Pompeo did on behalf of Trump on November 18th was rip into worthless shreds of paper all the international agreements in relation to Israel and Palestine. Rather than “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory” as instructed by the United Nations three years ago Israel has continued its flagrant disregard of world opinion and international law. It has expanded the illegal settlements and displaced thousands of existing Palestinian homes in the process.

    WORDS WITHOUT ACTIONS IN INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS ARE WORTHLESS

    The tens of thousands of fine words and clear motions condemning Israel’s refusal to remove existing illegal settlements and their continued expansion of those settlements in recent years amount to empty rhetoric.

    The Israeli settlements go hand-in-hand with Palestinian displacement. Existing Palestinian communities have repeatedly been uprooted to create space for settlers. There is little clarity on the figures, with estimates ranging from 24,500 to 115,000 internally displaced Palestinians.

    Strikingly, Amnesty International found a correlation between accelerated settlement expansion and increasing rates of displacement.

    Once settlements are established, settlers have exclusive access to roads and facilities from which their Palestinian neighbours are barred. Palestinian land has been regularly appropriated to create this two-tier infrastructure.

    TWO STATE SOLUTION IN TATTERS – PEACE IN MIDDLE EAST UNDERMINED

    The Trump government reversal of attitude to the illegal Israeli settlements is a massive green light to Israel to continue its expansionist policy and appropriation of Palestinian land. It makes the viability of a two state solution to the Israel/Palestine issue non-existent. Under the blanket of US protection Israel is now effectively empowered to carry on and accelerate its illegal incursion into Palestinian territory and the building of new Israeli settlements. It really is the ultimate perversion of the rule of law principle. Israel is now permitted to not only keep land it has been illegally occupying since 1967 but to militarily confiscate more land without fear of reprisal. The idea that such Israeli/US exceptionalism will not lead to be more violent resistance across the region is naïve in the extreme.

    The words of Michael Lynk, a Human Rights Law expert and the United Nation’s special rapporteur on human rights in the West Bank and Gaza, should shock the world and spur the international community into meaningful action in defence of the very existence of Palestine:

    “This is not a step towards peace or justice in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The American Government’s decision to jettison international law and to legitimise the illegal Israeli settlements is probably the very last nail in the coffin of the two-state solution.

    This effectively grants permission to the Israeli government to formally annex large parts of the occupied West Bank, as it has already done with East Jerusalem. This will only confirm a one state reality characterised by a rigid two-tier system of legal and political rights, based on ethnicity and religion. This would meet the international definition of apartheid”.

    We can’t say we haven’t been warned.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    decision, international law, Palestine, Israel, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse