Register
11:39 GMT +322 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli national flag flying next to an Israeli building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Shilo in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

    'Palestinian Demand to Remove Israeli Settlements is Unacceptable and Racist' - Scholar

    © AFP 2019 / Ahmad Gharabli
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's announcement that the United States no longer considers Israeli settlements to be a violation of international law, has been followed by condemnation from the international community.

    Since 1978, the US position has been that the civilian settlements in the occupied territories in the West Bank are "inconsistent with international law", but according to the Trump administration that's not the case anymore.

    "Calling the establishment of civilian settlements inconsistent with international law has not advanced the cause of peace", Pompeo said in Washington on Monday. "The hard truth is that there will never be a judicial resolution to the conflict, and arguments about who is right and who is wrong as a matter of international law will not bring peace".

    The decision, of course, was welcomed in Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it "a historic day and another great achievement".

    Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS) says that this issue has been under review for a while and the Trump administration was willing to accept Israeli arguments in favour of it:

    "Israel has always advocated the positions that Jews have a right to settle anywhere in the land of Israel. And the Palestinian demand for the removal of settlements is unacceptable. It is racist. There is no reason to deny the presence of Jews in any part of the land of Israel. Israel has a 20 percent Arab minority. Why can't a future Palestinian entity have a Jewish minority in settlements?" the pundit stressed.
    Israeli forces aim their weapons during clashes with Palestinian protesters near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah July 24, 2017
    © REUTERS / Mohamad Torokman
    Israeli forces aim their weapons during clashes with Palestinian protesters near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah July 24, 2017

    Some believe that the move could give Prime Minister Netanyahu a chance to retain his post. During the election campaign, Netanyahu promised that he would annex part of the West Bank if he secures an election victory, but neither Netanyahu nor his political rival have been able to form a government after two elections.

    Former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz, the leader of the Blue and White party, had until Wednesday to form a government but failed to do so. Israel is now in a 21-day period when any one of the 120 members of Knesset could become prime minister if they get support from the majority. If no one secures it then a third election will be held.

    But complicating things for Netanyahu was Thursday's indictment for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. That's seen as a big blow to the PM.

    Pompeo, however, has denied the US policy change had anything to do with Israel's internal politics.

    "The timing of this was not tied to anything that had to do with domestic politics anywhere, in Israel or otherwise", the secretary of state said while announcing the US policy reversal.

    Efraim Inbar believes that this decision won't have any effect on Israel's domestic politics.

    "Actually, the issue of the legality of settlements is not debated in Israel. Most Israelis do believe that we have a right to settle anywhere in the land of Israel. Some of them question the wisdom of doing it, but not the right of doing it".

    But it could influence politics in the US:

    "It may affect, however, American domestic politics, because one group that supports President Trump is, of course, the evangelical community that is in favour of this position", Inbar noted.

    A giant Israeli flag flies over a settlement building situated in the middle of a Palestinian neighbourhood of Al-Tur in East Jerusalem, on November 11, 2014
    © AFP 2019 / THOMAS COEX
    A giant Israeli flag flies over a settlement building situated in the middle of a Palestinian neighbourhood of Al-Tur in East Jerusalem, on November 11, 2014

    UN Security Council members, including Russia, China, and some EU nations, criticised the US policy shift on Israeli settlements.

    "All settlement activity is illegal under international law and it erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for lasting peace", British Ambassador to the UN Karen Pierce told reporters Wednesday on behalf of the EU's current Security Council members.

    A spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Rupert Colville, said that these settlements are in breach of international law.

    "A change in the policy of one State does not modify existing international law, nor its interpretation by the International Court of Justice and the Security Council", the UN spokesman said.

    The Trump administration is known for its policies in support of Israel, so the latest move is one of many. Under Trump, the US recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved its embassy there in 2018. In March this year, Trump also signed an order recognising Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, captured from Syria in 1967 and annexed in 1981.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Benny Gantz, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli settlements, Jewish settlements, Settlement, United States, Mike Pompeo, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse