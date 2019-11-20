Register
18:38 GMT +320 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Houses are seen atop a hill in the Israeli settlement of Givat Ze'ev, in the occupied West Bank February 7, 2017

    US Warns Its U-Turn on Settlements ‘Not Green Light for Israel to Annex West Bank Lands’ – Report

    © REUTERS / Ammar Awad
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    On Monday, a spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned Washington’s decision to no longer consider Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal, claiming that the move “contradicts totally with international law”.

    Washington’s U-turn on its policy pertaining to Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem “should not be seen as a green light for Israel to annex parts of the West Bank or start unrestrained building in settlements,” the Times of Israel reported, referring to unnamed Trump administration officials’ interview with the Israeli news outlet Channel 13.

    On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington no longer considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank a violation of international law, reversing a position the US has held since 1978.

    The US officials claimed that it was the White House’s drive to reverse decisions by the Obama administration that proved to be the main motive for changing Washington’s policy on Israeli settlements.

    They described US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman as the driving force behind Washington’s move.

    Part of the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank
    © AFP 2019 / AHMAD GHARABLI
    Part of the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank

    The officials added that the White House gave US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his team a “free hand” in order to draft the new policy. According to them, a special team of State Department lawyers was formed to examine the issue and hold consultations with an Israeli Foreign Ministry adviser.

    Their remarks come after Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu travelled to the West Bank on Tuesday to celebrate the US declaration, calling it a “huge achievement” that “fixed a historic wrong.”

    “I think it is a great day for the State of Israel and an achievement that will remain for decades,” he told a gathering of his supporters and settler leaders in Alon Shvut, a settlement outside of Jerusalem.

    Palestinians, in contrast, condemned Washington’s move, with a spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas asserting that the US decision “contradicts totally with international law,” and adding that the US was “not qualified or authorised to cancel the resolutions of international law.”

    UN Rejects Israeli Settlements as Illegal

    Israeli settlements, which were built on lands occupied by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War, currently exist in the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and in the Syrian territory of the Golan Heights.

    The world community considers the settlements to be illegal under international law, with the UN claiming that Israel's construction of settlements runs counter to the Fourth Geneva Convention on protection of civilians in a war zone.

    Washington Backs Israel’s Territorial Claims

    Since the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January 2017, the US has made several moves in support of Israeli territorial claims.

    First, Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital and decided to move the American Embassy there from Tel Aviv, where most diplomatic missions are located, in December 2017.

    Additionally, the US recognised Israeli claims over the occupied Golan Heights, where Tel Aviv recently held municipal and local elections. Both recognitions were widely condemned by the international community and the UN, but welcomed by the Jewish state.

    The relocation of the US Embassy to Jerusalem also sparked deadly protests at the Gaza border, which have been ongoing for over a year on a weekly basis. Tel Aviv has repeatedly denounced the protests, claiming that they are organised by the militant group Hamas to covertly attack Israel.

    Related:

    Israel Plan for New Settlements in E. Jerusalem Undermines 2-State Solution
    Israel Reportedly Steps Up Settlement Construction Activities in West Bank
    Israel Approves $11Mln Funding for West Bank Settlement Construction - Reports
    Israel to Build Settlement in West Bank in Response to Rabbi Murder - Netanyahu
    Tags:
    international law, decisions, settlements, Mahmoud Abbas, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman during training for the open water swimming competitions in below 20 degrees Celsius in Krasnoyarsk
    A Step Out of Comfort Zone: Opening of the Ice Water Swimming Season in Siberia
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse