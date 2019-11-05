Farage is not Frit!

Nigel Farage is absolutely correct in not standing for election. If he did stand the MSM and every two-bit comedian in the UK would turn the election in his chosen constituency into a farce.

We had it last time, with one trick pony Al Murray, the pub landlord, and that bloke dressed as a dolphin and that’s before we get on to the very serious questions about the funding of the Tory candidate which resulted in a suspended six-month sentence for one of the Conservative organisers.

I know Farage has stood seven times and lost seven times but he is also Mr Brexit. The MSM are trying to change the narrative that it was Boris Johnson who won the referendum which is complete hogwash.

It was Nigel who lit the flame and Nigel who inspired the forgotten masses to vote to get our country back. That is why the MSM and the commentariat were left so surprised when we voted to leave. They were disconnected then and that disconnection between the elite and the people outside the Westminster bubble is even bigger now.

Farage can do much more good for the real Brexit campaign by carrying on with his radio show and building his friendship with Donald Trump rather than sitting on the back benches surrounded by the clowns and betrayers and self-serving pigs of Westminster.

The bottom line is that Nigel connects with the ordinary man and woman in the street and he doesn’t need or want to be bought off with a peerage to achieve that. This is what is driving the fear in Westminster and Number 10. They know just how popular Farage is.

Now the Tories are trying to spin the line that a vote for the Brexit party is a vote for Corbyn. It is nonsense as it is clear that Farage as per usual is going to attack the Labour heartlands in the Midlands and the North that Corbyn’s commie mobsters have largely betrayed.

Yves Herman FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Departing the European Union Keir Starmer leave after a meeting with European Union's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Again, the narrative being spun is that Nigel will break Brexit vote and I must admit I fell for this at first but after reading Boris’s treaty, and that is what it is, I am now convinced that Nigel is right and Boris’s deal is just a rehash of Theresa May’s surrender document and should be rejected.

Instead of so called Brexiteers attacking Farage they should be getting behind him and forcing Boris to compromise and form a pact with the Brexit Party.

Idiots on twitter are showing their ignorance by saying that the Brexit party can’t win the election. Well, who said they could? Certainly not me or Farage! However, what Nigel could do is hold the balance of power, as I have been saying for months. If the DUP could do it with only ten MPs then just imagine what Nigel could do?

However too many committed brexiteers are taking up the stupid mantra of, “let’s get Brexit done” but unfortunately for them they are wrong and I now agree with Nigel that, on reflection, this is not Brexit.

I remember a UKIP conference years ago when Paul Nutell who was the deputy leader at the time told me that he was going to make a speech later saying that his strategy was going to be take the Northern Labour heartlands. I told him, over breakfast, he was mad and that would never work, the Labour tribe would never vote for a right-wing party. Well I was wrong and he was bang on the money and I have been thinking about this conversation these past few days.

It is my confident prediction that the Brexit party will take tens of thousands of votes off Labour and will even win some seats in these areas.

I also do not see enough change in the Tories for Boris to be able to form a majority government, so mark my words either just before the election or straight after Boris will be begging Nigel for a pact just like May had to with the DUP.

There is going to be a hung Parliament.

What the MSM and the commentariat have forgotten is that People who voted leave were not just voting about Brexit.

It was a protest against the whole political class, it was the purest form of a plague on both their houses.

That mood of them and us has not gone away, in fact, it has increased.

The Keith Vaz story and his sleazy actions and lies and the pitiful slap on his wrist plays into this 'them and' us scenario.

The whole way Bercow tried every trick in the book to thwart Brexit and the will of the people is another example.

People are fed up to the back teeth of political correctness that the elite keep pushing down our throats. This ridiculous idea that calling Bideford the white town is racist, or this latest tosh from the actors’ union Equity that theatres should not use the greeting ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’ as it might upset the Trans community?! We have never voted for this nonsense and it has certainly never been in any major party’s manifesto, has it?

More importantly I don’t think the electorate will or should forget the betrayal by the majority of the House of Muppets over Brexit these past three years that have got us into this mess.

Instead of attacking a man who has spent over 21 years trying to get us out of the EU, people should be remembering who the real enemy is.

Farage is the only modern politician who has had a single aim in his political career and actually achieved it, i.e. the referendum.

It is not Farage’s fault we are still in the corrupt organisation. It is the fault of the Establishment elite of all parties who never wanted to leave in the first place.

Today I have heard and read tweets from Brexiteers calling him a fraud, frit, a loser and the man who is going to stop or break Brexit.

© AP Photo / PA / Danny Lawson Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gestures on an open topped bus while on the European Election campaign trail in Sunderland, England, Saturday, May 11, 2019

These people are disgraceful and the twitter mob who are working themselves into a frenzy should pause and actually listen to what Nigel is saying and read the Boris’s deal before shouting their mouths off.

I was one of them last week, I admit and I was taken in by Boris and the propaganda machine but now after a period of reflection and actually looking at the deal, I am firmly in Nigel’s camp and believe that what Boris is offering is not Brexit.

So instead of whining and slagging off the man who has dedicated his life to Brexit I think every Patriot should be getting behind him and force Boris to compromise before it is too late.

It is not Nigel who is going to put at risk or wreck Brexit and potentially let Comrade Corbyn into Number 10, it is Boris Johnson and his Tory mates who are still not understanding what is happening outside the Westminster bubble.

I would urge you not to join in this nonsense and remember you are the people and Boris is the elite.

It was the people, led by Nigel Farage, who got us the referendum and you should realise that it will be the people and Nigel who are best chance to get us out.

Stand firm and don’t fall for the Political Establishment Elite propaganda.

