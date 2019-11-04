Fool Me Once: Teenage Prankster Tricks Jeremy Corbyn

Security at the event attended by Corbyn apparently didn’t bat an eyelash as the prankster simply walked up to the politician and asked him to sign a certain folded piece of paper, with the Labour Party head seemingly only too happy to oblige.

UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn fell victim to a prank invented and carried out by a 15-year old boy when the politician visited an event at Gloucester University last weekend.

Jeremy Corbyn duped into signing paper saying ‘I support terrorists’ by prankster https://t.co/iDVuZbRSGW pic.twitter.com/Nn9nctZiO2 — paperspy (@PaperSpyletter) 4 ноября 2019 г.

​According to the Sun, the prankster and his father who filmed the stunt, arrived at the gathering and the boy managed to get Corbyn to sign a folded A4 piece of paper.

The prankster then unfolded the paper which turned out to contain a doctored image of Corbyn wearing a red T-shirt emblazoned with a Soviet hammer-and-sickle emblem, and contained the following message: "I support terrorists and I am an anti-Semite. Also I am on Iran TV payroll."

The pair then left the event without incident.

'No Questions or Concerns'

Commenting on the prank, the perpetrator, a 15-year old student named Thomas Chambers, said that the whole thing was his idea, and that security at the event apparently wasn’t an issue as he simply walked up to Corbyn after the latter finished speaking, “said hello to him and got him to sign the piece of paper.”

"He didn’t say anything, there were no questions or concerns, he signed it willingly and was oblivious," he said, "I don’t like his views in relation to anti-Semitism and I don’t like how he is affiliated with Hamas and Hezbollah, who he refers to as friends."

His father also claimed that Corbyn "disgusts" him, as the Labour leader "has had a complete disregard for the UK".