Register
20:14 GMT +324 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Boris Johnson is seen outside his office after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister in London, Britain July 23, 2019

    Give Us a General Election!

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Jon Gaunt
    0 10

    Boris struck Gold when he delivered the Olympics for London. However, he now deserves a medal for the way his appointment as Tory Leader and our new PM has wound up the left, the snowflakes, the Twitter mob and of course our Lamestream controlled MSM and BBC news and Sly News.

    It is a joy to watch these morons spit out their bile and bias as they try to compute that we now have a leader that they will struggle to cope with or control.

    I am not massive fan of Boris, as I have said on many occasions, but amongst the self-servers who infect the House of Muppets he is our best hope of getting what we all voted for three years ago.

    I also believe, as I stated before, he will only do this with the aid of Nigel Farage so I would prefer it if he accepted that fact now, rather than after the inevitable General election that is going to happen.

    It is great to see Farage now suggest an election pact (has he been reading my columns?!) It is also brilliant that Donald Trump thinks that this is a good idea too.

    Let's be honest whichever way Boris plays the next few months there will be a General Election sooner rather than later as that is the only way he will get Brexit, and at the same time drain the swamp.

    But unless the Brexit Party and the Conservatives come to some form of pact then they risk splitting the vote and the nightmare scenario that Comrade Corbyn could get into power.

    One of Boris’s first appointments has been Dominic Cummings, the mastermind behind the Vote Leave Campaign, as one of his most senior advisers.

    This appointment is a great signal that he truly believes that Brexit means Brexit.

    There is evidently bad blood between Farage and Cummings but both men should now work together with Boris to give us what we voted for.

    It also looks like Boris's cabinet is going to be very pro-Brexit and diverse with Pritti Patel an inspired choice as Home Secretary. This woman is tough, determined and possesses a very sharp brain.

    However, Cummings and Patel will provide loads of ammunition for those in the Party and the MSM to continue to attack Boris with.

    The vicious attacks on him were of course led by the disgraceful tweet from, so-called social commentator, Yasmin Alibahi-Brown who tweeted:

    ​I hit back with a tweet, which I still stand by, "What a foul and disgusting attack on Boris Johnson and his girlfriend. You would go crazy if anyone dared to be personal about you. What a stinking hypocrite you are. Your use of "mistress" and "still married man" is both silly and from the dark ages. Grow up you bitter woman".

    This tweet got a massive reaction on Twitter with people reminding me that of course, Yasmin had stated in a Guardian article months ago that she would leave the Country if Boris ever became leader. So, could someone call her an Uber as I am positive no Black Cabbie would drive her to the airport!

    Now that’s a bit personal and I apologise. Of course, I could also bring up the fact that her husband left her for a much younger woman which she has also written about but I am too much of a Gentleman to do that! However, her attitude and attack on Boris’ girlfriend are the kind of divisive words we need to get rid of. Don’t the left keep telling us that politics is broken and we need to come together?

    Yes, they do, but the "coming together" they really mean is that those of us who voted leave and won should now tug our forelock to our betters, the Cultural Marxists and accept we got it wrong.

    Don’t believe me? Well did you see the BBC News last night? I was expecting them to be wearing black armbands as they presented the death of democracy as they see it with Boris’s election.

    Yesterday, I was driving home from the airport when I had to listen to BBC Five DEAD and they had the same tone in their "reporting" and then proceeded to declare that Boris was a dead man walking already! The coverage was pathetic and childish.

    Love him or loathe him he is now our leader and he was elected democratically. But which part of democracy do these people not understand? They certainly do not believe in giving ‘losers’ consent’ so that we can all move on and that is largely why we are in the mess we are in today.

    Taking their lead from the MSM the Twitter mob got up to full frothing at the mouth fury with a hashtag developing of #notmyPrimeminister. Pathetic truly pathetic but then to top it all a children’s author, Matt Haig, put up a tweet which said:

    ​Not exactly Enid Blyton, I am sure you would agree!

    When people attacked him for this silly filth and some questioned if he was mental, he pulled out the ‘mental health card’ and tweeted, "Funny how Boris Johnson fans think calling me ‘mentally ill’ is going to be an insult. I literally wrote a book about having a breakdown".

    Sorry Petal, but how are we meant to know that? Most people haven’t even got a clue who you are mate. I refer you to my previous comment about Enid Blyton.

    Also, was your original tweet capable of being interpreted as anything other than the product of a fevered or troubled mind. And we let you write books for kids!?

    But Matt Haig is just one example of the Remaniacs and their hypocritical mindset. The sort of people who probably couldn’t be bothered to vote in the original referendum and then have not stopped bitching and moaning about the result since.

    Boris, aided and abetted hopefully by Farage, Cummings and Pritti must now kill this nonsense once and for all by fulfilling the majority’s wishes.

    Those who do not wish to live in a free Sovereign nation have every right, and in most cases, a fresh Irish EU passport, to leave. I mean why would you want to keep living in this toxic, nationalistic, elitist anti-elite, paradoxical populist dumbass simplistic reactionary militaristic dangerous xenophobic bollo*ks of a country? Matt?

    Of course, Yasmine, (is she at the airport yet?) and Matt and all the other losers who are losing it on twitter have a perfect right to stay in our democratic country and express their views if they wish. But what they do not have is the right to thwart the democratic will of the people.

    They are and have been acting like spoilt children at the supermarket checkout doing the dying fly and screaming "it’s not fair". Correct, life is not always fair and you cannot always get what you want, a message of course which the Three Unwise Monkeys, Blair, Major and Brown should also learn.

    There used to be a very unpolitical correct expression which was: spare the rod and spoil the child. Well I hope Boris now has the balls to realise that we have had enough of tolerating these children and tacitly condoning their childish behaviour whether it is Geldof on the Thames, Femi (just who is funding him?), deselected Tories like Grieve, failed PMs, war criminals or the Biased Broadcasting Corporation and the lickspittles of Sly News.

    The people voted for Brexit. Give us a bloody General Election and we will vote for Boris to finally deliver it. Then we will have a bright future and we will put the GREAT back into BRITAIN.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Newly Elected UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Arrives at Downing Street For First Official Speech
    Watch Buckingham Palace as Newly Elected UK PM Boris Johnson Arrives to Meet Queen Elizabeth II
    Labour Leader Urges Supporters to Rally on Thursday for Snap General Elections in UK
    Tags:
    prime minister, UK Conservative Party, Brexit, general election, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo
    Whale, Whale… Another Trump Typo?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse