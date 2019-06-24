Register
16:44 GMT +324 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British lawmaker Jeremy Corbyn waves to a member of the audience prior to addressing a meeting during his election campaign for the leadership of the British Labour Party in Ealing, west London, Monday, Aug. 17, 2015

    MPs In Pro-Brexit Areas Dead Set Against It But Has Labour Got Any Option But Going "Full Remain"?

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Conservative Party has been torn apart by the row over Brexit with large numbers of Tory voters deserting them to vote for the Brexit Party in the European elections last month. But what about the Opposition? Brexit is also hugely divisive for the Labour Party.

    Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn met trade union leaders on Monday, 24 June, after promising the Shadow Cabinet he would consult about possibly changing the party’s position on Brexit before bringing the matter back to the National Executive Committee on Tuesday, 25 June.

    Mr Corbyn has been accused of a lack of clarity when it comes to the party’s position on Brexit and last month’s European elections saw flocks of Remainer Labour voters switching to the Liberal Democrats and the Greens, who are both avowedly against leaving the European Union.

    ​The Deputy Leader, Tom Watson, has come out in favour of going “full Remain”.

    In an email to Labour Party members on Saturday, 22 June, Mr Watson said: “In the last few days I have been making the case for Labour to come out as an explicitly pro-Remain, pro-reform party…we will have the opportunity this coming week at Shadow Cabinet to take the historic decision to campaign to remain in the EU.

    Leader of the British opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn (C), smiles as he poses with members of the shadow cabinet including Deputy leader Tom Watson (CL) and Shadow Health Secretary Heidi Alexander (CR), Labour Party and TUC members during a photocall for the 'Labour In for Britain' campaign in London, on June 14, 2016 calling for a remain vote in the EU referendum
    © AFP 2019 / BEN STANSALL
    Leader of the British opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn (C), smiles as he poses with members of the shadow cabinet including Deputy leader Tom Watson (CL) and Shadow Health Secretary Heidi Alexander (CR), Labour Party and TUC members during a photocall for the 'Labour In for Britain' campaign in London, on June 14, 2016 calling for a remain vote in the EU referendum

    In a speech to the Centre for European Reform last week Mr Watson said: “Our members are Remain, our values are Remain, our hearts are Remain. We need our Labour Party to be true to who we are.”

    Mr Watson wants an emergency vote or a special conference to authorise a change in policy before the summer and has said the matter cannot be left until the party’s annual conference in September as that will be too close to the European Union’s 31 October deadline.

    But there is a strong lobby within Labour who are dead set against the party switching to a “full remain” setting.

    Party chairman Ian Lavery and Shadow Cabinet Office Minister Jon Trickett fear permanently losing millions of traditional Labour voters in constituencies in the Midlands and the North of England which voted for Leave in 2016 and voted in large numbers for the Brexit Party this year.

    ​A total of 26 Labour MPs in Leave-voting areas have written an open letter to Mr Corbyn, urging him to resist the demands from Remainers, especially in London and in key university towns, to switch to a “full Remain” stance.

    In the letter they wrote: “The strength of the Brexit Party in Labour heartland areas in the European elections revealed a much more potent threat than either the Liberals or Greens present. The Peterborough by-election result, with Labour’s vote share down 17 percent, and the Brexit Party coming so close, gives a stark warning of what could happen in Tory-Labour marginals, the majority of which are Leave seats.”

    ​They pointed out Labour activists on the doorstep were telling voters in Peterborough “that Brexit will not be stopped” by Labour and they argued this was part of the reason why the party managed to hold off the challenge of the Brexit Party.

    The letter, signed by former ministers and shadow ministers including Lisa Nandy, Caroline Flint and Sarah Champion, went on: “A commitment to a second referendum would be toxic to our bedrock Labour voters, driving a wedge between them and our Party, jeopardising our role as a party of the whole nation, and giving the populist right an even greater platform in our heartlands.”

    Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, right, tries to high-five with Labour's Emily Thornberry after arriving for the declaration at his constituency in London, Friday, June 9, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Frank Augstein
    Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, right, tries to high-five with Labour's Emily Thornberry after arriving for the declaration at his constituency in London, Friday, June 9, 2017.

    Mr Watson’s call for “full Remain” apparently has the support of Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer and Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry as well as three powerful trade unions — Unison, the GMB and Usdaw.

    The Unite trade union, led by Len McCluskey, remains implacably opposed to a second referendum on Brexit.

    A YouGov poll commissioned by the People’s Vote lobby group, suggested almost two thirds of trade union members backed a public vote.

    But Unite issued a statement saying: "Polls that profess to speak for our members yet are not conducted by our union cannot be considered credible.”

    Mr Corbyn has repeatedly said he wants to honour the 2016 Brexit referendum and on the Labour Party’s website it says: “Labour’s priority is to get the best Brexit deal for jobs and living standards, to underpin our plans to upgrade the community and invest in every community and region.”

    Labour’s room to manouevre has been restricted by the European Union, which has repeatedly said it will not reopen the Brexit negotiation even if a different party were to come to power in Britain.

    That means that the options available are only Theresa May’s deal, a no-deal Brexit or a complete U-turn to campaign to stay in the EU.

    Whereas half of the Conservative Party actively want a no-deal Brexit, very few Labour supporters do, which means they are left with a difficult choice.

    Tags:
    remainers, remain, Brexit, Jeremy Corbyn, Labour party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse