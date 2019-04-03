Register
    Puppets of Conservative Party leader Theresa May and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn are seen during a protest against the BBC's broadcast restrictions on the Captain Ska song Liar Liar outside Broadcasting House in London, Britain June 2, 2017.

    May, Corbyn and Jon Snow Despise Us

    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    Jon Gaunt
    Jon Snow’s comment about there being so many white people on the Brexit march was clear racism which he should make a full apology for.

    But he won't and instead, he will continue to hide behind the mealy-mouthed half apology of his bosses at Channel Four.

    Over 2000 people have complained to OFCOM, the broadcasting watchdog, but as they are largely made up of the same cultural Marxist and Common Purpose thinking fools as Snow I doubt whether he will face any sanction from them either.

    Small toy figures are seen in front of a Brexit logo in this illustration picture, March 30, 2019
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    No-Deal Brexit Won't Cause Collapse in Europe or in UK - Tory Party Member
    Don't get me wrong I don't believe he should be sacked but he should apologise for being such a racist, self-hater and most importantly a SNOB! Because make no mistake about it he is a metropolitan snob and his classist comment proves it.

    When he used the word "White" it was shorthand for describing Brexit supporters and the non-metropolitan working class which he and most of the Political Establishment see as knuckle-dragging morons, bigots and racists.

    It wasn't just the word white though, you have to remember what he said in the build-up to his clear white racism which in my mind was even worse and if anything should be the reason he should potentially get the bullet.

    He said, "As we speak there are crowds rallying outside Downing Street… We've just got these pictures in… police are now wearing riot gear. Police dogs are patrolling. The mood has changed."

    He was desperate for trouble, hopefully, a riot. He should have hummed the Clash song, White Riot to fulfill his warped MSM narrative that the "plebs", as he saw them, in Westminster would kick off.

    READ MORE: Wales Minister Resigns After UK PM May's Vow to Discuss Brexit With Corbyn

    The pompous fool continued, "It's been the most extraordinary day," and then climaxed (in every sense of the word) with this statement, "A day which has seen… I have never seen so many white people in one place, it's an extraordinary story."

    Snow desperately wanted the largely white crowd to turn to violence when in fact there were only five arrests all day.

    Snowflake Snow had decided even before the broadcast or even the demo had started what his view of these people and their political beliefs was.

    It is this that Ofcom should investigate as Channel 4 News along with all MSM broadcasters are meant to be impartial. Not only that, but Channel 4 News is publicly funded. His attitude was completely biased.

    FILE PHOTO: Renu Begum, sister of teenage British girl Shamima Begum, holds a photo of her sister as she makes an appeal for her to return home at Scotland Yard, in London, Britain February 22, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Laura Lean/Pool/File Photo
    Jihadi Bride Shamima Begum 'Bored' by Endless Brexit - Interview
    The Brexit March happened on the day that democracy was being denied by 650 self-servers in the House of Commons, many of whom of course share exactly the same values and beliefs as Snow.
    This isn't a left and right, Labour versus Conservative argument this, just like the Brexit betrayal, is a case of them and us, the Elite versus the people if you like.

    These metropolitan luvvies and politicians live in a completely different world to the rest of us outside of the Westminster and Media bubble. They obsess about Political Correctness and Human Rights and seem to put the rights of the feral, feckless and long term useless above the rights of the decent silent majority.

    This silent majority don't normally march or demonstrate but their voices need to be heard even if they are rarely ever listened to.

    The fiasco in the "House of Muppets" of the past few weeks illustrates just how out of touch the whole Political Class are.

    They keep bleating that the House will not vote in favour of a "no deal", constantly ignoring the fact that leaving on WTO terms was implicit in the Article 50 legislation they all voted for. May also repeated over 100 times that, "No deal is better than a bad deal". It was also implicit in Cameron's speeches before the referendum.

    READ MORE: UK Labour Leader Corbyn Says Agrees to Discuss Further Brexit Steps With May

    The inconvenient truth is that we, the people, did not believe Obama, the Bank Of England Governor or the Muppets on the green benches when we voted to become a Sovereign nation again. We voted to leave and that is what the House should deliver.

    However, it appears that this Westminster elite and their buddies in the MSM are more upset about the deselection of Dominic Grieve in Beaconsfield than ignoring the wishes of the majority. So, they are pushing a narrative that his fate was the result of UKIP infiltration!

    Give over you fools. He was kicked out because he was not representing the real views of his leave voting constituents. The same applies to "cry baby" Nick Boles who walked out on the Tories on Monday night after the votes. Like the posh lad we use to play football with on the Common, who owned a leather ball, he always ran home if his side was getting thrashed and always took his football with him!

    Yesterday the MSM breathlessly described how poor old Theresa May was holding a mammoth seven-hour cabinet session, the poor love!

    Protesters rally against delay of the Brexit process in London, the United Kingdom on 29 March, 2019
    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    ‘Major Political Crisis’ Certain if Brexit Delays Continue - Fmr UK Labor Leader
    Sky News started reporting about "the strain that Brexit is putting on MP's" and then I heard an interview on BBC Five Live about the fact we should be worried about the mental health of MP's! Give me strength and dry your tears please!

    There would be no stress you if you had just carried out the democratic will of the majority on June 23rd 2016.

    It is easy, give us our country back. Leave won and Remain lost. Get over it and put your dummies back in.

    However, I was crying tears of laughter myself later when Theresa May emerged from her Downing Street bunker to tell us that after seven hours of "debate" she had decided to abandon her red lines and talk to a "die in the red" Marxist Jeremy Corbyn and at the same time crawl to the EU and grovel for an extension.

    Instead of listening to members of her own cabinet, the ERG, or more importantly us, the people, and leaving the EU on WTO terms as enshrined in Article 50 Theresa May has effectively ceded control, power and this Nations future to "hug a terrorist" sympathiser Jeremy Corbyn and his Marxist mates.

    This is an outrageous betrayal of the people and even I could not imagine that she would go this far. It is too early, as I write, to see whether either party's members will allow this to actually happen. However, if it does go through it would mean we stay in the Customs Union and of course Labour policy would force us to have a second referendum.

    READ MORE: #BREXIT: 'I Hope UK Leaves Without a Deal' — UKIP Founder

    Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn would effectively be representing the Remainers but who in power would be representing the majority who voted to leave?

    Betrayal of 17.4 MILLION people does not even begin to describe this latest development and disgusting act of treachery.

    On Monday, naked environmentalists were arrested in the Commons for outraging public decency. As far as I am concerned the Muppet MPs, Marxist Corbyn and Treacherous Theresa May are guilty of a much graver offence as they are outrageously ignoring and thwarting the will of the people.

    If MP's think they are under stress now wait until their so-called Leaders (Traitors in my opinion) seal this final act of betrayal.

    Then maybe Jon Snow and his ilk will get the narrative they are so desperate for and the blame will lie entirely with these Muppets as the UK burns.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Brexit, Sky News, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, United Kingdom
