UK Labour Leader Corbyn Says Agrees to Discuss Further Brexit Steps With May

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the UK Labour Party said on Tuesday that he is ready to meet with UK Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss the next steps in the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union in order to overcome the current deadlock.

"We will meet the prime minister. We recognise that she has made a move, I recognise my responsibility to represent the people that supported Labour in the last election and the people who didn't support Labour but nevertheless want certainty and security for their own future and that's the basis on which we will meet her and we will have those discussions," Corbyn told Sky News broadcaster.

Corbyn added that the Labour Party would "hold in reserve" the possibility of organizing a motion of no-confidence in the government if it "proves it is incapable of commanding a majority in the House of Commons".

On Tuesday, May called on Corbyn to jointly discuss the next steps surrounding Brexit.

The UK government and Brussels reached a divorce deal last year but the UK parliament refuses to back the agreement and cannot agree on any alternative measures.

The UK was supposed to have left the bloc in late March but missed the deadline, and the European Union gave London time until April 12 to come up with an alternative solution or leave without a deal on that same day. On Tuesday, May said that London will ask Brussels to further extend the deadline for Brexit so that the UK government would be able to get the divorce deal passed.

European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the European Union Michel Barnier said, on her part, that London would have to provide Brussels with sufficient reason if it wants to seek another extension.