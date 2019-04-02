BREXIT: 'I Hope UK Leaves Without a Deal' – UKIP Founder

No clear parliamentary consensus has been reached regarding possible alternatives to much maligned Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, and with EU bigwigs claiming that a further extension to article fifty might not be possible; is now the time for the British politicians to admit defeat and prepare to leave the bloc without a deal?

Sputnik spoke with UKIP founder Alan Sked for more.

Sputnik: Does Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal still have any chance of being accepted in parliament?

Alan Sked: I think she would like to put it forward, and it depends on what happens in the cabinet this morning; she seems to be absolutely committed to her rather dreadful deal, but I don't think that there's enough support in the Commons yet, there's no indication that if she put it forward that it would get support from MPs.

READ MORE: As UK MPs Reject Brexit Solutions Social Media Makes Parliament a Laughing Stock

Sputnik: Would departing the EU on WTO rules be the best solution for the UK?

Alan Sked: I hope the UK leaves without a deal. It would be nice if the EU just said "sorry; we've lost patience with you, and we won't agree to extend the deadline". That's possible, and the French were looking slightly exasperated, but I can't see the Prime Minister's deal passing and if it doesn't pass; I'm not sure that she has a plan B that she can justify a long extension with.

Sputnik: Will the British public lose faith in the two major political parties following the Brexit debacle?

I think it's unconstitutional (The process of indicative votes), we have a kind of rogue parliament and a rogue speaker who has torn up the traditional House of Commons procedures because he's pro remain, and hopes that he can stop Brexit, and this is something that we could well have done without.

I think there will be a slow backlash, and I think that the two major parties will suffer from that. I've set up a new party called Prosper UK, which I hope will play a part in the future, but I think slowly people will determine that they won't vote for the major parties again, some people say they won't vote again ever because they think that the major parties have simply undermined British democracy.

The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.