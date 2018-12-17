Register
14:56 GMT +3
17 December 2018
    Theresa May

    Theresa May is Right!

    Columnists
    Jon Gaunt
    Put this into your diary I am agreeing with Theresa May. She is absolutely right today to slap down the whining voices, including in her own cabinet, who are calling for another referendum.

    She is bang on the money to argue that it would "do irreparable damage to the integrity of our politics, because it would say to millions who trusted in democracy, that our democracy does not deliver."

    I would go further. I worry that it would lead to civil unrest on the scale of the Poll Tax riots. Twitter is alive with people talking about the yellow jackets in Paris and wondering if a similar street style protests could happen in the UK. I believe they could. Make no mistake this country is fractured and another referendum would just increase the tension not decrease it.

    There is also a major fracture between the people and the Westminster bubble and if this betrayal of the will of the people goes ahead, in any form, this country will be a tinderbox.

    Both main parties declared in the last election that they would respect the result of the referendum but ever since their actions have been the complete opposite.

    The majority of the self-serving pigs in the Westminster swamp think those of us who voted leave are thick knuckle dragging racists. However, they fail to realise that we fully understand that we had a peoples vote on June 23 2016 and the people spoke, all 17.4 million of us and declared we wanted out of the EU. It was the politicians' job, of all parties, to deliver that to us the people.

    Some in the MSM keep bleating that the Peoples vote march a few weeks ago was the largest march since the Iraq war protest with 700 thousand people demanding another referendum. This is utter tripe. The actual referendum was the biggest democratic exercise that this country has ever had and the decision was clear. All the politicians had to do was implement it. However, they have dithered and delayed and deliberately tried to derail the will of the people and that includes Theresa May and that is why we are in the mess we are today.

    Theresa May is correct to slag off Tony Blair by saying, ‘for him to go to Brussels and seek to undermine our negotiations by advocating for a second referendum is an insult to the office he once held and to the people he once served. We cannot, as he would, abdicate responsibility for this decision. Parliament has a democratic duty to deliver what the British people voted for."

    How dare the man who many in the UK see as a war criminal, myself included, grandstand around the EU as if he has all the answers and the authority to find the solution? He told Andrew Marr that 'I feel a renewed sense of mission'. I love the way the man who sent hundreds of British squaddies to their grave based on a dodgy dossier full of lies now has the bare faced cheek to talk about the "lies" of the leave campaign?

    He is not alone though in his desire to betray the British people. The Cabinet appears to be full of rats deserting a sinking ship and now calling for various versions of another referendum. What planet are people like Liddington, Fox, and Amber "Dud" on?

    So, Theresa May is correct to face down Blair and her cabinet lickspittles. If she had been as resolute and defiant in her negotiations with the EU mafia we might not be in this terrible position today.

    Now she has to realise her abysmal deal is not wanted by anyone so she has to put it to Parliament where it will be defeated and then we move on from there.

    If the Tories were really a one nation party they would whisper in her ear and ask her to stand down and put in a temporary leadership team of Davies, Mogg, Raab and Boris. Then we should tell the EU all bets are off and tell them if they want their £39 BILLION they will have to wait until we sort ourselves out. We can still walk away despite what the Mainstream media tell us and we should be prepared to.

    I am fed up of the constant apocalyptic visions surrounding "crashing out" without a deal. What on earth does that mean?
    It is the same propaganda we faced before the actual referendum, they were lies then and they are lies now.
    Even if they were true I reckon many of the 17.4 million are willing to take some pain to achieve the gain of getting our nation back.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article by Jon Gaunt are solely those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

