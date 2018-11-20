Register
18:23 GMT +320 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to the media after meeting European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (not pictured) at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 13, 2017.

    Without Deselections, Corbyn Project Will Fail

    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Neil Clark
    0 10

    Supporters of Jeremy Corbyn are understandably excited about the prospect of an early General Election, with Labour three points ahead in the polls and Prime Minister Theresa May facing all manner of problems.

    However, unless there are deselections of 'Bitterite', anti-socialist Labour MPs, the whole thing is likely to end in tears, was Labour to win a national poll. It would be far better for any general election to come after deselections take place and not before. In fact, an election this winter would be more likely to destroy the Corbyn project, rather than see it come to fruition.

    Let's suppose that Theresa May can't get her Brexit deal through Parliament and she then loses a vote of no-confidence. There is a Tory leadership contest and May resigns. The new leader, be they Michael Gove, Penny Mordaunt or Boris Johnson or anyone else, calls an election to validate his/her position. Let's suppose then that Labour, under Jeremy Corbyn, overcomes an intense media onslaught and wins the General Election, with a majority of around 20.

    READ MORE: UK Supreme Court Rejects Government's Bid to Appeal Brexit Reversal Case

    What do you think would happen next?

    I predict that there would be a run on the pound and significant capital flight. This "crisis" would lead to a vote of no-confidence in the new government put forward quite swiftly by the Tories, which would receive the support of many of the Blairite and Brownite Labour MPs returned to Westminster on a Corbynite manifesto. Corbyn would be urged to step down straight away "in the national interest". The ‘crisis‘ would end in either Corbyn‘s replacement by a Labour figure more acceptable to the so-called ‘moderates', such as his current Deputy Tom Watson, who could step in as a "caretaker", or the formation of a 1931-style National Government, containing ‘moderate' Tories and "moderate" Labour and perhaps some Lib Dems too. Jeremy Corbyn would go down in history as the answer to the quiz question: 'Who was shortest-serving UK Prime Minister‘?

    "A very British coup" would have been played out before our very eyes.

    To avoid that scenario taking place, Corbyn supporters need to speed up deselections of MPs who have been hostile to the Corbyn project from day one. Many of these are neo-liberals who don't want to see the railways and utilities renationalised. Many are 'Friends of Israel', who don't want to see the country led by a man who has campaigned for many years for Palestinian rights and who has opposed UK involvement in Middle East wars against Israel's regional foes. Many of the Corbyn opponents are defenders of Saudi Arabia- and in particular the Saudi intervention in Yemen.

    READ MORE: You Shall Not Pass: Scottish FM Sturgeon Vows to Block 'Blindfold Brexit' Deal

    So for a number of reasons a not insignificant number of newly re-elected Labour MPs would be most unlikely to back a Corbyn-led government. Socialists in the Labour party would see their hopes of renationalising the railways and a change in foreign policy dashed right at the very moment when they were toasting what they believed was a great victory. 

    Just imagine the disappointment. And the anger.

    ​There is, as Brutus says in Julius Caesar' a tide in the affairs of men. Which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune; Omitted, all of the voyages of their life is bound in shallows and miseries'. If the Corbyn project comes to naught, then perhaps we could look back to what happened after the June 2017 General Election as a turning point.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May listens at the start of her meeting with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, July 24, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    May Must Go

    After almost pulling off a sensational victory, and defying the ‘wipe-out' predictions of Inside the Tent 'centrist' commentators,  the Labour leader was in an incredibly strong position. This was his flood tide. He should have moved against his enemies then, swiftly and decisively. He could have made a powerful speech attacking the Bitterites, saying that if they had supported his leadership and not sought to undermine it, the Tories would have been removed from power. He could have declared 'enough is enough!' and gone on the front foot.

    But instead, he reached out to his opponents (who were now pleading for ‘unity'!) and gave them yet another chance. Many Corbyn supporters too thought that it wasn't the time to rock the boat as a new general election might be called at any time. But Theresa May wasn't going to make he same mistake twice. Labour had time to get its house in order.

    Is it too late now?

    It all depends on what happens in the Tory party and whether May can keep most of her MPs and the D.U.P. on board. Paradoxically Corbyn's best hope is that the Conservatives do manage to sort out their Brexit differences 'in-house' and an early general election is avoided.  It would also be better if the next election came after Brexit had taken place. 

    Of course, there is no guarantee that Labour will win the next election, whether it comes as early as February 2019, or as late as June 2022. But winning it will only be half the battle. There will probably be people advising Corbyn that deselections right now are a bad idea as the media will portray them as ‘Stalinist-style purges' of ‘moderates'. There will be warnings that deselections would lead to Blairites setting up their own ‘centre party'. But Corbyn needs to call their bluff.  He needs to understand that his most dangerous enemies are not on the opposition benches but on his own side. 

    Above all, he needs to remember the words of  Joseph Conrad. "Facing it, always facing it, that's the way to get through… Face it".      

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66 and @MightyMagyar

    Support his AntiStalker Crowdfund

    Tags:
    Brexit, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Extraterrestrial: What Life on International Space Station is Like
    Extraterrestrial: What Life on International Space Station is Like
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse