You Shall Not Pass: Scottish FM Sturgeon Vows to Block 'Blindfold Brexit' Deal

MPs from the Scottish National Party (SNP) have vowed to vote down UK prime minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, first minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday. The news comes after political turmoil unfolded following last week's Brexit draft plan announcement.

The unclear nature of the UK's relationship with the European Union means that voters would cast their ballots on a ‘blindfold Brexit', Scotland's FM said on the Andrew Marr show.

"The withdrawal agreement has lots of flaws within it, and fundamentally, there is no clarity whatsoever about the future between the UK and the EU," Mrs. Sturgeon said.

"The House of Commons is going to be asked to effectively endorse a 'blindfold Brexit', where all the difficult issues that have dogged these negotiations for two-and-a-half years are simply kicked further down the road," she continued.

📝 Theresa May’s ‘deal’ is one that satisfies no-one and is a bad deal for Scotland. Here are 4 important takeaways about what the withdrawal deal means for Scotland. https://t.co/vHhKwCOT8d — The SNP (@theSNP) November 18, 2018

"I think it would be a mistake and deeply irresponsible for the House of Commons to endorse that."

Mrs. Sturgeon made the comments after several Cabinet ministers spearheaded plans to pressure Mrs. May to change her Brexit plans amid an impasse in negotiations with the EU.

The British PM plans to deliver a speech at the CBI annual conference in favour of her deal, where she will argue that "getting back full control of our borders is an issue of great importance to the British people".

Scotland's first minister is set to challenge Mrs. May's plans after pledging to meet UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to mull alternative plans such as keeping Britain in the common market and customs union, in addition to calling for a 'people's vote' or second Brexit referendum.

Labour shadow Scottish Secretary Lesley Laird also warned that Mrs. May would not garner enough support in Westminster to pass her Brexit Deal through Commons.

"The deal on the table is absolutely a broken deal and it has no consensus. It will not get through parliament," Ms. Laird said. "At this juncture we need to take the parliamentary procedures and use that towards a meaningful vote. We need to build a consensus on what is the way forward.

"All options must remain on the table. We are in the situation we are in now because the conservatives have taken all the options off the table from the outset.

"We've seen the deal. Now we must start to find what the plan is. Theresa May should now go back to Europe and say we can't get this through parliament. She needs to start renegotiating the deal."

Mrs. May's government Cabinet saw seven resignations last Thursday after announcing her draft plan, including Brexit secretary Dominic Raab who called the deal fatally flawed and that the government needs to "change course". Mr. Raab also warning that parliamentarians would vote down the draft plan in its current form if no changes were made, he told the BBC.