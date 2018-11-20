UK Supreme Court Rejects Government's Bid to Appeal Brexit Reversal Case

Activists and politicians from Scotland that opposed the UK exiting the European Union appealed to the European Court of Justice to clarify whether London could withdraw its notification to leave without permission from members of the bloc.

The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom on Tuesday rejected a request by the British government that intended to prevent the case from being examined by the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

The Court of Session, Scotland's highest civil, court ruled earlier in November that London couldn’t prevent the case, which seeks to determine whether the UK has the right to unilaterally reverse Brexit. According to London, the case was groundless, as the British government had no intention to stop the Brexit process.

Previously, Labour Party MPs in Scotland urged the party's UK leader, Jeremy Corbyn, to meet with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in order to coordinate their stance on opposing the country leaving the European Union.