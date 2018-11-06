Register
13:46 GMT +306 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Trump speaks about immigration and border security at the White House in Washington

    Trump Knows the Truth About the Market Sell-off but Can't Say It Publicly

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Ivan Danilov
    0 60

    Donald Trump believes that the Federal Reserve is the greatest threat to the US economy. That's true, but that's only a small part of a bigger puzzle.

    In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal Trump singled out the Federal Reserve and its Chairman Jerome Powell as the biggest threats to the US economic growth:

    “Every time we do something great, he raises the interest rates,” Mr. Trump said, adding that Mr. Powell “almost looks like he’s happy raising interest rates.” One of the obvious reasons why the US President is concerned about the Federal Reserve actions is that the stock market is tanking. The US stock market lost nearly $2 trillion in October and it was the worst month for the S&P 500 since September 2011.

    If the current stock market correction becomes a stock market crash or a fully fledged bear market, the chances of Republican candidates in the midterms are likely to take a hit. If the stock market crashes and stays in bear market territory for a year or two, Trump's own hopes for reelection will likely be dashed by an angry electorate. To a certain extent the President has to blame himself for exposing his reelection hopes to risks associated with the stock market. He touted the stock market performance as a gauge of his successful presidency but now the stock market is acting like a toxic asset on Trump's political balance sheet.

    Golden ingots
    CC0
    Donald Trump is the Best Reason to Buy Gold
    It is safe to say that the current market volatility is not the President’s fault, despite the fact that he’s being blamed for it. Trump’s trade war, however disruptive, is nothing more than a minor negative factor, dwarfed by the bigger issues plaguing the American financial markets and the American economy as a whole. Moreover, there is almost nothing he can do to fix those issues.

    As a candidate, Donald Trump was willing to admit some bitter truths about the US economy. Let's take a trip down memory lane. In December 2015 candidate Trump said the stock market is in bubble: “Remember the word bubble? You heard it here first. I don’t want to sound rude, but I hope if it explodes, it’s going to be now, rather than two months into another administration.” https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/03/us/politics/trump-praises-the-stock-market-he-once-said-was-a-bubble.html 

    In April 2016, he doubled down on his assertion: “I think we’re sitting on an economic bubble. A financial bubble.” Moreover, in an interview with The Washington Post, he predicted a “massive recession”.   He identified, with pinpoint accuracy, one of the reasons for the future recession, namely the ultra-easy monetary policy of the Federal Reserve. An artificially low cost of credit and an unsustainable increase in money supply always lead to malinvestment and formation of financial bubbles. Massive malinvestment and financial bubbles are the perfect ingredients for a massive economic crisis. Trump knew that and he was concerned that ordinary American savers were exposed to an inherently unstable stock market.

    When Trump became President, he had to chose between bursting the bubble and trying to keep the bubble alive in order to have a shot at a second term in office. He chose the later, and then used the artificial growth of the stock market as a proof that his economic policies were working. He now “owns” the bubble he used to criticize and can’t even admit publicly that the American economy remains a “false economy” wholly dependent on the continuous provision of cheap credit. “False economy” is a term used by Trump himself in order to describe the state of US economy after decades of mismanagement and misguided monetary policy.

    READ MORE: Trump Pushes Iran and Turkey Towards Russia

    Sadly, that’s not the whole problem. All the economic stimuli, created by the Trump administration, including the tax cuts and the infrastructure investment programs, are one-off events and have to be financed via borrowing and record-breaking budget deficits at a time when foreign investors are increasingly reluctant to buy US Treasury Bonds.

    During his first televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Trump said that "the only thing that looks good is the stock market, but if you raise interest rates even a little bit, that’s going to come crashing down. We are in a big, fat, ugly bubble." Nothing material has changed since then, except the fact that the President has to lie about the state of the economy. His prediction about the negative effects of a modest raise in interest rates came true and now he’s basically at the mercy of the Federal Reserve. Ironically, the Fed can now crash the stock market but it is Trump who will be blamed for the ensuing crisis.

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Trump Lost the First Round of His Trade War With China
    In a recent Bloomberg interview, renowned financial expert Nassim Nicolas Taleb said that the economy is more vulnerable now than it was in 2007 and compared the measures taken after the global financial crisis with a dose of painkillers given to a patient with cancer.  "In 2008, we transferred debt from individuals to the states…now ten years later, we're starting to raise rates. We have to raise rates. It's unhealthy to keep rates at zero. So someone is going to have to pay the price," he added. Taleb’s assessment is correct. Someone will have to pay the price for a decade of misguided policies. In a fair world members of “deep state”, the Obama era apparatchiks, a number of Fed officials and the Wall Street crony capitalists would have to foot the bill for the consequences of their actions. However, we do not live a fair world, so when the bubble bursts and a new financial crisis begins, ordinary Americans and ordinary people from all over the world will bear the brunt of global recession. Maybe, Donald Trump still thinks that a new recession can be avoided, but he is most likely wrong. He inherited a “false economy” and there is nothing he can do about it.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse