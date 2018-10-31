Register
14:30 GMT +331 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A London bus passes the Bank of England in London, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016

    Britain Needs Better Bus Servises - Not US Style Identity Politics, Culture Wars

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Neil Clark
    0 0 0

    Elite interests want us to focus not on ‘bread and butter’ economic issues, but on fighting vituperative culture wars, which create much social division, but maintain the neo-liberal status quo.

    Halloween never used to be that big an occasion when I was a child growing up in Britain in the 1970s, but that's certainly not the case now. It's not the only scary thing we've imported from across the Pond.

    Look at how US-style identity politics and culture wars have gained ground in recent years.

    Forty years ago the big political debates were economic. Keynes vs Friedman. Smith vs. Marx. Tony Benn and Sir Keith Joseph, arguing, but very politely, on the Bristol to Paddington train. ‘He said I was a romantic about shop stewards, and I said he was romantic about market forces', Mr Benn recorded in his diary.

    A Palestinian demonstrator waves a Palestinian flag.
    © AP Photo / Bernat Armangue
    Labour Party Delegates Wave Palestine Flags at Conference, Vote for Ban on UK Arms Sales to Israel
    Today, the debate is about what words we can use to describe things. Being seen as either ‘politically correct'- or ‘sticking two fingers up at p.c' is deemed all important.

    Even Brexit has become part of an increasingly rancorous liberal-left vs. alt-right culture war. Has anyone heard the nuanced, socialist case for Britain leaving the EU? You probably haven't because it doesn't fit the new paradigm imported from the US where everything nowadays is about culture and identity.

    We can accurately talk about the George Sorosification of the liberal-left and the Steve Bannonisation of the Right in both the US and UK.

    The pressure to join one side or the other and play the nationalist v globalist, liberal v conservative culture wars game is enormous. Nevertheless, it should be resisted.

    READ MORE: UK Government Need to Keep EU Laws After Brexit to Protect Environment — Scholar

    Because if you do ‘play the game', you'll be serving the interests of capital. Don't be fooled by the rhetoric.

    The disciples of Steve Bannon want us to believe they're standing up for ‘the masses' against  the likes of George Soros. But genuine populists prioritise public ownership, not obsessing about race and religion and promoting  ideas about a ‘clash of civilisations‘. In any, event the idea that Steve Bannon- like George Soros- is a tribune of the people is absurd. After all the man is a former Goldman Sachs investment banker and Hollywood producer, and you don't get much more 'insider' than that, do you?

    The political battles we need to be fighting are the ones that Wall Street financiers and hedge fund billionaires don't want us to fight.

    Ask yourself: how many British pensioners will have their homes adequately heated this winter, by the introduction of gender neutral toilet signage?

    How many extra hip replacement operations will be carried out due to the removal of a statue of some un p.c. figure from the Victorian era?

    How many homeless people will have a roof over their heads due to the renaming of 'Mansize' tissues?

    And how many working-class families, struggling to make ends meet, will have more food on the table following a ban on the burka, as advocated by a number of right-wing politicians?

    The answer to all these questions is a bit fat zero.

    A pedestrian walks past the headquarters of Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) in central London, Britain in this February 13, 2015 file photo
    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth/Files
    Labour's John McDonnell Demands to Know Why No Raid on Tory Donors Lycamobile
    The more we focus on identity politics, culture wars and language policing, the less we focus on the ‘bread and butter' issues that really do matter. Which is of course what the ‘Politics of Mass Distraction' is all about. Remember the classic line from the Italian historical novel Il Gattopardo (The Leopard): 'Se vogliamo che tutto rimanga come è, bisogna che tutto cambi‘  ?

    'If we want things to stay as they are, things will have to change.'

    The things that ‘have to change' are the things that don't affect the economic status quo. This gives us the illusion of making ‘progress'. In fact, Sorosification and its mirror image, Bannonisation are both regressive. What we really want is what American sociologist Charles Derber has described as ‘universalising' politics

    As Steve Hall et al argue in 'The Rise of the Right', which I reviewed for Sputnik here, the left ‘must begin from the beginning again'.

    READ MORE: Political Commentator on Brexit Negotiations: 'We Are Nowhere Near Anything'

    If there‘s one practical, universalising policy which would make a real, positive difference to the lives of ordinary Britons-whatever their colour, race, gender or sexual orientation, it's the  re-nationalisation of the public services and utilities which have been privatised these last forty years or so. Revealingly, neither side of the UK culture wars is much interested in this. However, there are signs of hope. At this year's Labour Party Conference, Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell pledged that a ‘Public and Community Ownership Unit' in the Treasury would handle the planned return of water (in England), energy, rail and the Royal Mail to public ownership.

    That return really can't come a day too soon.

    Members of the media photograph Britain's shadow Chancellor of the exchequer John McDonnell as he speaks at the annual Labour Party Conference in Brighton, southern Britain 28 September, 2015
    © REUTERS / Luke MacGregor
    'Appalling Cynicism': McDonnell Accuses Labour MPs of Using Anti-Semitism Row to Form New Party
    The truth is that privatisation has delivered massive payouts to City insiders, but resulted in much higher prices and greatly reduced services to households and consumers. It's been one giant rip-off from start to finish- with the hike in the prices of postal services preceding and following the sell-off of the Royal Mail only the latest example. If anything, Labour's re-nationalisation programme doesn't go far enough. It should definitely include the buses, which are an absolute disgrace.

    Earlier in the week I had to go to my local NHS hospital for a 'walk-in' — or rather a ‘hobble-in', X-Ray on my very painful foot. I was seen within minutes. But then I had to wait the best part of an hour in the freezing cold for an expensive, privatised bus. It's a waste of time looking at the ‘timetables' as services are simply cut without any warning or apology. To add insult to injury, Britain's transport operators (some of whom are subsidiaries of state owned companies of other countries!) receive extremely generous hands-outs from the taxpayer.

    Yet despite the unreliable- and reduced services, the exorbitant fares and the cost of the current system, which I detailed in a previous article here, we hear nothing about Britain's bus woes from Inside the Tent media pundits. Like their US counterparts on CNN and Fox News, they are too busy fighting liberal-left/alt-right/conservative culture wars instead. No doubt they'll still be throwing metaphorical custard pies at each other as old people shiver in their under-heated homes this winter and the numbers dependent on food banks continues to soar. 

    But at least- looking on the bright side- we've seen through the whole charade.

    Neil Clark is the co-founder of the Campaign for Public Ownership @PublicOwnership

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66 and @MightyMagyar

    Support his AntiStalker CrowdFund

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Home Office Faces Backlog of Residency Applications From EU Citizens
    UK’s New Budget: Hammond Wants to Gamble on Public Finances – Think Tank
    UKIP Official Warns Islamic Schools Encouraging War of Terror Against UK
    Tags:
    bus, culture war, National Health Service (NHS), Labour Party, Steve Bannon, John McDonnell, George Soros, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse