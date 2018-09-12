Register
21:13 GMT +312 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Smoke raises in the Syrian village of Kafr Ain in the southern countryside of Idlib province after an airstrike on September 7, 2018

    Attacking Syria Illegal, US 'Has No Right to be Judge or Prosecutor' - Author

    © AFP 2018 / Anas AL-DYAB
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    0 41

    Militants in Idlib are filming a staged provocation depicting chemical weapons being used by the Syrian army against civilians, according to the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, which cited information received from inhabitants of Idlib province.

    Sputnik discussed this with Chris Kanthan, a San-Fransisco based political analyst and author of the book "Deconstructing the Syrian War."

    Sputnik: What do you make of what is going on in Syria right now, particularly in Idlib?

    Chris Kanthan: It’s really dangerous that's the first point, and it’s dangerous because there are Russian troops in Syria. Even during the Cold War, the US never engaged in a direct confrontation with the Soviet Union; we don’t want to start that now. The second point is any strike by the US and its allies such as the UK or France will be totally illegal. The US has no right to be the judge and the prosecutor. Worst of all, the whole situation is ridiculous when you consider the fact that the US and the allies armed and funded the jihadists for seven years and now the same people are crying crocodile tears for the civilians. Any logical person would know that if there is a chemical attack, it is a false flag attack staged by the White Helmets, who are funded by the West.

    READ MORE: Damascus Has Many Eyewitness Reports on Staged Chemical Attack Plot — Ambassador

    Sputnik: Who’s telling the truth and how can you make sense of this when both sides [Russian and US] are saying: 'Yes, it’s a false flag attack' and 'yes, they always announce it ahead of time to make it look like a false flag attack'? People are just completely bombarded by this, I think that even in Syria there are sides that have very contrasting points of view on who is responsible for what.

    Chris Kanthan: First of all we have to think who is to benefit from a chemical attack. So from Bashar al Assad's point of view, he is winning; after seven years of war he has basically won the proxy war that’s being waged on Syria. The only group to benefit from such an attack are the jihadists, right? Because they’re losing the war and the only way that they could get help from the US, the UK and France etc. is to say: “Hey, look there is a chemical attack.” So that’s the first thing that we have to realize.

    READ MORE: US State Dept Says Russia, Syria Endanger White Helmets With False Accusations

    The building of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    Moscow Warns US, Allies Against 'New Dangerous Steps' in Syria
    It’s like watching a soccer game, the team that’s losing the match is the one that’s going to do the foul and they are going to fall down, and they are going to try to blame the other team so that the other team gets the red flag. So if you look at the last seven years, you see what happened, right? The US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Israel, they all supported Al-Qaeda and ISIS* and so on. And these guys were sent into Syria through Jordan and Turkey, and even if you look back at some of the Wikileaks emails, you see that Hillary Clinton got an email saying: “The Al-Qaeda is with us.” So we know what's happened, it is the same thing that happened in Afghanistan in the 1980s. In order to attack the Soviet Union the US helped the mujahideen and they used  Pakistan as the staging area. Fast forward to the last seven years, the US and the allies, they brought in the same Al-Qaeda team but the new version called ISIS and they used Jordan and Turkey as the staging area to send in the terrorists and the weapons.

    Daesh* (ISIS) and al-Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in Russia

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Charges of Chemical Weapons in Syria Aim to 'Manipulate Public Perception'
    US-backed Militants Start Op Against Last Daesh Terrorists in Northeast Syria
    India, Syria Discuss Trade in Local Currencies to Dodge Western Sanctions
    Tags:
    Cold War, Russia, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse