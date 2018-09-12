Damascus Has Many Eyewitness Reports on Staged Chemical Attack Plot - Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian authorities have received dozens of reports from eyewitnesses about ongoing preparations for a false-flag chemical attack in the northwestern Idlib province, Syria's Ambassador to China Imad Moustapha told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"This information has been extensively corroborated by eyewitnesses from the local population who are sending us [dozens] of reports about the preparations for the staged attack, the transport of hazardous chemical material to certain areas around Jisr al-Shughur, kidnapping more than 40 children from Idlib’s neighboring areas to use them as 'victims' of the planned attack, and many other reports regarding this planned staged provocation," Moustapha, who previously served as the Syrian ambassador to the United States, said.

The ambassador noted that the information, obtained by the Russian Defense Ministry, regarding the staged attack with the use of chemical weapons in Idlib did not come as a surprise to the Syrian government.

"It is déjà vu. [Such attacks have] been staged many times before at every critical juncture of Syria’s war against terrorism. The terrorists’ Western patrons, led by the US, are eagerly awaiting the staged attack so as to use it as a pretext for yet another naked aggression against Syria," Moustapha added.

The diplomat further noted that the United States, with its long record of crimes against humanity and blatant disregard for international norms, has never been brought to justice. Washington considers itself to be "above the rules and norms of behavior expected from the rest of the world."

"The Western powers have already decided that the attack ‘must' happen, and have already prepared their ‘reaction' to the ‘attack' in complete disregard for their very own public opinion," the diplomat added.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, citing the province’s residents, that the filming of a chemical weapons provocation had begun in the settlement of Jisr al-Shughur. The statement came in the wake of earlier warnings voiced by Russian officials, who, citing sources, said that militants in Idlib were preparing the false-flag chemical weapons attack to frame the government forces and spark a US-led military intervention in Syria.

The alleged chemical weapons attacks against civilians in Syria have been used as a pretext for aggression by the Western nations against the war-torn Middle Eastern country.

In the most recent case in April, France, the United Kingdom and the United States hit what they called Damascus' chemical weapons facilities with over 100 missiles. The Western allies' attack followed the alleged chemical weapons attack on civilians in the Syrian city of Douma.

Damascus has repeatedly denied any involvement in attacks on civilians. Moreover, Syrian President Bashar Assad has emphasized that Damascus had gotten rid of its chemical weapons stockpiles under the supervision of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). This has been confirmed by the OPCW.