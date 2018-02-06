Register
13:11 GMT +306 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A demonstrator wearing a mask to impersonate Tony Blair protests before the release of the John Chilcot report into the Iraq war, at the Queen Elizabeth II centre in London, Britain July 6, 2016.

    Brexit Worse Than the Iraq War? Only if You Forget the 1M Dead

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Neil Clark
    0 0 0

    It wasn’t just a crime - it was to quote the words of the Nuremberg Judgement- an example of ‘the supreme international crime’.

    The US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, sold to the public on the fraudulent claim that Saddam Hussein possessed Weapons of Mass Destruction, led to the deaths of around 1m people.

    If that wasn’t bad enough, the war also spawned the genocidal terror outfit ISIS.  You’d think no one would want to downplay the impact of the war- or seek to make excuses for those who launched it. But I’m sad to report that some self-styled ‘liberals’ and ‘centrists’ in Britain are doing just that today.

    On Saturday, members of the ‘Establishment Pundits Club’ were falling over themselves to laud a column by the former Conservative MP, Matthew Parris, in Rupert Murdoch's Times newspaper. 

    A column in which Parris declared, inter alia- that Brexit- which he  opposes, was worse than Suez and what he euphemistically described as the ‘adventure’ in Iraq. ‘Eden lied about Suez and his government concealed its purpose, but he believed in that purpose and believed it to be in the national interest’ Parris wrote, ‘Blair dissimulated about Iraq and his government used dark arts to clear its path. But he believed in the adventure and believed it to be in the national interest. Brexit is worse. The means are the same as with Suez and Iraq  but half of the cabinet and most of the parliamentary party don’t agree with the ends’.

    Where does one begin?

    The idea that implementing Brexit — for all the legitimate concerns people might have with it- is worse than lying the country into a military conflict which killed 1m is not just ridiculous. It is also obscene.

    Even the worst case scenarios don’t predict that the UK leaving the European Union will lead to the deaths of 1m people. Or to car bombs going off on a daily basis. Or the establishment of a terrorist organisation that specialises in beheading people. The Brexit negotiations, for heaven’s sake, are in the main, trade negotiations. No one is going to get blown up because of them.

    British writers who compare Brexit to the Iraq War – whether it’s on outcomes — or on the basis of the government’s ‘lying to the voters’, are engaging in ludicrous hyperbole, and are doing the Remain cause a great disservice. Perhaps if they lived in Baghdad for a few months amid all the carnage that Bush and Blair unleashed, they might get a better sense of balance.

    What makes Parris’s latest piece all the more shocking is that he was- to his credit- one of the few members of the ‘Establishment Pundits Club’ to oppose the Iraq War back in 2003. It’s worth noting though that he did so within the ‘acceptable’ parameters ie by maintaining that it was a mistake.

    ‘It was not a crime, it was worse than a crime, it was a huge blunder, it was a chapter of miscalculations and incompetence’, he declared on a television interview in 2016.

    He also said that he didn’t think Tony Blair knowingly lied about Iraq possessing WMDs.

    READ MORE: The Hague: Britain Could Have Committed War Crimes in Iraq

    Parris’s assertion that the decision-making before the Iraq war was somehow more honourable because Blair ‘believed’ in his ‘adventure’ while Theresa May doesn’t really believe in Brexit falls at the very first hurdle.

    Iraq was a war of choice which had no public endorsement. Brexit was approved by a referendum- and the government is merely implementing- or trying to implement the democratic decision taken by voters on 23rd June 2016.

    It doesn’t matter if Theresa May and her Ministers believe in Brexit or think it a bad idea: their job is to carry it out. Iraq was totally different. There was no question of the war being in Britain’s ‘national interest’. Saddam Hussein may have been a dictator but he posed no threat to the UK, or to UK citizens; on the contrary his secular Baathist government was a regional bulwark against al-Qaeda, against whom we were told we were fighting a ‘war on terror’.

    The Iraq War was a deceitful neocon enterprise, based on false claims about the country possessing WMDs- and a UK government that was genuinely concerned with the ‘national interest’ would have forcefully opposed it. It’s worth bearing in mind the findings of the Chilcot report which said that there was no ‘imminent threat’ from Saddam Hussein in 2003.

    Moreover, Tony Blair was specifically warned by the Joint Intelligence Committee that invading Iraq would greatly increase the terror threat to the west.

    Yet still he went ahead.

    Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair arrives for an interview at the Blair Faith Foundation in central London, Britain November 17, 2009.
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Coombs
    High Court Blocks Prosecution Bid Against Former British PM Blair Over Iraq War
    If there were such a thing as ‘international justice’ then the politicians,  ‘think-tankers’ and lobbyists who were responsible for the illegal invasion, would now be behind bars serving life sentences and breaking rocks in their spare time. Instead, they’ve been rehabilitiated and are promoted once more by the elite media as ‘voices of reason’. As the old Latin saying goes: ‘dulce bellum inextremis’: war is sweet to those who have never experienced it.

    Anti-Trump liberals in the US are expressing their admiration for George W. Bush, the man who set fire to the Middle East. In the UK, Inside the Tent commentators express regret- not for the 1m Iraqis who have lost their lives- or for the mainly working-class British soldiers killed and injured in the battlefields of Mesopotamia- but for the damage the war did to the reputation of their ‘progressive’ hero, Tony Blair.

    They hate it that the public are not as ‘Mad About the Boy’ as they are.

    There’s irritation whenever anyone has the temerity to remind these people of the death of 1m Iraqis.

    READ MORE: Iraq: From War on Terror to Civil War?

    But Iraq will always define Blair’s Premiership- and so it should be.

    Brexit may turn out to be a great success, or an abject failure. Or something in-between. No one really knows. If it didn’t work out, after a reasonable time period, Britain could always apply to rejoin the EU.

    But for the victims of the Tony Blair’s ‘adventure’ in Iraq, there is no second chance. That’s worth remembering the next time you see someone, writing 3,000 miles away from the car-bombs in Baghdad, making such an objectionable comparison.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Follow Neil Clark on Twitter

    Support his AntiStalker Crowdfund

    Tags:
    Brexit, Iraq War, Britain, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Blizzard of Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    'Blizzard of the Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok