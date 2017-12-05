Register
21:26 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    British soldiers stand guard at Umm Qasr port in Basra, Iraq

    The Hague: Britain Could Have Committed War Crimes in Iraq

    © AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed, File
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    7101

    The UK is now facing a proper hearing in the international court over claims that its troops unlawfully killed and mistreated Iraqi citizens during the 2003-2011 War.

    This Monday, Chief Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) Fatou Bensouda announced that there exists "reasonable basis" to think that the British Armed Forces committed a number of war crimes during the Iraqi conflict.

    "The [prosecutor's] office has reached the conclusion that there is a reasonable basis to believe that members of the UK armed forces committed war crimes within the jurisdiction of the court against persons in their custody", the statement read, the Guardian reports.

    A 74-page report detailing the claims was officially submitted to the annual assembly of States that accept the ICC's jurisdiction, and a formal judicial process is now due to begin.

    British soldiers patrol a street in the southern city of Basra, 11 December 2005.
    © AFP 2017/ Essam Al-Sudani
    British Soldiers Accused of Iraq War Crimes 'Gagged' by Defense Secretary Fallon
    The report states that there is evidence of the British military violating international law by torturing and killing a number of Iraqi detainees, including civilians, who were placed under its custody.

    At the same time, the ICC stated that there was "no reasonable basis to believe that war crimes… were committed by British armed forces in the course of their military operations," dismissing unverified claims of unlawful killings by the British soldiers operating on the field of battle.

    The new report effectively reopens the Hague court's preliminary investigation into the misconduct by the UK military that dates as far back as 2006.

    In that inquiry, the ICC also found evidence that the British servicemen engaged in the "willful killing and inhuman treatment" of Iraqi detainees in their custody.

    Back in 2006, however, the ICC shelved its own investigation on the basis that it was based on less fewer than 20 claims of abuse.

    READ MORE: High Court Blocks Prosecution Bid Against Former British PM Blair Over Iraq War

    Nevertheless, Bensouda reopened the proceedings in 2014, when she received new information from a number of sources, including the embattled Birmingham-based law firm, the Public Interest Lawyers (PIL).

    The PIL, which later dissolved when its founder was disbarred from being a practicing lawyer for mishandling some cases on behalf of the Iraqi claimants, represented the family of Baha Mousa in the UK courts.

    Mousa was a hotel receptionist in Basra, who was taken into custody by British troops in the early days of the Iraq War.

    After 36 hours in detention, where he suffered from the "lack of food and water, heat, exhaustion, fear, previous injuries and the hooding and stress positions used by British troops", Mousa was found dead.

    President Bush with Vice President Cheney and Senior Staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center
    © Flickr/ The U.S. National Archives
    Bush, Cheney’s Iraq Lies and War Crimes Spawned Daesh and Killed Millions
    The revelations sparked an international outrage, as the Iraqi man suffered as many as 93 injuries, whilst in British custody.

    An independent public inquiry into the incident called it an "appalling episode of serious gratuitous violence" and blasted the Ministry of Defense for the "corporate failure" to prevent the mistreatment and death of the detainee.

    Although the UK government admitted that its military forces breached the European Convention of Human rights and a number of other international statues, its response to the case was unsatisfactory.

    READ MORE: Inquiry Into Iraq Invasion Designed to Avoid Legal Claims Against UK

    Six out of seven of defendants in Mousa's case were acquitted, whilst the remaining soldier only served one year in prison.

    The renewed ICC investigation came as a surprise to the British military establishment, who were previously confident that the Hague court will not go forward with new proceedings.

    A spokesperson for the UK Government, quoted by the Guardian, said that the existing legal mechanisms on the national level were sufficient to address the complaints, negating the need for the international court to intervene.

     "We are confident that our existing efforts to investigate allegations preclude the need for any investigation by the ICC," the spokesperson said.

    Related:

    UK MoD Paid $250,000 to 'Dishonest' Iraq War Lawyer Under Investigation
    Blair Made 'Unreasonable' Judgement Over Iraq War Call - Inquiry Chair Chilcot
    Wounded Iraq War Veteran Set for Landslide Senate Win Over Republican Incumbent
    UK Attorney General Attempts to Block Tony Blair Trial Over Iraq War
    The Real Reason for War in Iraq
    Tags:
    civilians, war crime, murder, inquiry, torture, Iraq War, British Army, UK Ministry of Defence, International Criminal Court (ICC), United Kingdom, Iraq, The Hague
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    Green Eye
    Green With Envy
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok