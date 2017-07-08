Register
11:02 GMT +308 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Iraq: From War on Terror to Civil War?

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 38 0 0

    The defeat of Daesh in Iraq has triggered intense talk about the future of the fractured nation, with serious concerns being expressed that it might descend into civil war if the Kurds declare independence later this year.

    The autonomous Kurdish Regional Government of northern Iraq announced that it plans to hold an independence referendum in September, though its leaders have played coy about whether they’ll actually declare independence afterward if it passes or use the outcome as leverage in trying to strike a better deal with Baghdad over a federalized Iraq.

    Female fighters from the Kurdish People Protection Unit (YPG) take a break on the front line in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakeh on September 4, 2015.
    © AFP 2017/ Delil Souleiman
    Once Daesh is Defeated, Fate of Syrian Kurds Will Be in the Hands of Russia, Turkey, US
    For all intents and purposes, Iraqi Kurdistan already functions as an independent country, counting among its numerous claims to sovereignty several energy deals conducted with outside powers such as Turkey and even recently Russia, and an impressive military force which was indispensable to winning the War on Terror. Moreover, the Kurds have been clamoring for their own separate state for over a century, so there’s a lot of historical inertia involved in their upcoming referendum.

    That being the case, there’s also immense regional opposition to their plans coming from the four surrounding states which could be most adversely affected in the geopolitical sense. Turkey is leading the charge in opposing Kurdish statehood because it fears that this could embolden PKK militants in its southeast. Iran also fears an independent Kurdistan because it’s been fighting against its own Kurdish separatists for decades now, with violence flaring up again last summer and sporadically continuing into the present day.

    Iraqi Kurdish youths wave a national flag as they stand above a giant flag of Kurdistan during celebrations of Flag Day on December 17, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ SAFIN HAMED
    Will Iran Embrace Iraqi Kurdistan's Independence Vote?
    Syria, of course, stands to lose if the Iraqi Kurds become independent because this could advance the unilaterally declared “federalization” cause of the YPG Kurdish militia in the country’s northeast. And finally, Baghdad is completely against Kurdish independence because of the unresolved status of oil-rich Kirkuk and other territories that the Peshmerga occupied following the national army’s retreat in the face of Daesh. Furthermore, the removal of the Kurdish factor from Iraq could disrupt the delicate balance between the rump Shiite-Sunni populations and more easily enable outside actors to promote sectarian conflict there.

    The state of affairs is such that nobody really knows if the Kurds will indeed go forward with their independence aspirations or not following their upcoming historic referendum, nor is anyone certain how the neighboring powers will react to this development should it happen, but that’s precisely the reason why there’s so much fear about Iraq’s War on Terror turning into a civil or even regional war.

    Andrew is joined by Engin Ozer, Turkish political analyst and expert based in Moscow. Also on the line with us is Joe Lauria, journalist who has worked nearly three decades in mainstream media. He is the author of the new book How I Lost By Hillary Clinton, with the foreword by Julian Assange.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Related:

    US Ambassador Discusses Mosul, Independence Referendum With Kurdistan Head
    Tags:
    War on Terror, Daesh, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Zero-Sum Game
    Zero-Sum Game
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok