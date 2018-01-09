Register
19:04 GMT +309 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Oprah Winfrey speaks at Stanford University

    Oprah for President – Another American Delusion

    © Screenshot/Stanford
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Finian Cunningham
    110

    Oprah Winfrey, the American queen of TV talk shows, is reportedly set to run for the US presidency – and liberal Hollywood and media are ecstatic at the prospect.

    "Oprah for president" has broken out like a delirium across social media after the TV star made an "electrifying" speech at the Hollywood Golden Globes ceremony last weekend in which she spoke eloquently in defense of women over sexual harassment and for racial minorities.

    "A new day is on the horizon," declared the 63-year-old African-American Winfrey, who is one of the most recognized celebrities in America after decades hosting a top-rated talk show.

    CNN and other liberal media outlets who hate Republican President Donald Trump with a vengeance, think that they have found their political savior in Oprah. She would be the "perfect anti-Trump candidate," reported CNN on breaking the news from "close friends" that Oprah is considering a run for the White House at the next election in 2020.

    "Winfrey has deep pockets, an even deeper well of charisma, and instant name recognition, thanks to decades on The Oprah Winfrey Show," swooned a CNN comment.

    On a superficial level, Oprah might seem the perfect ticket. She has millions of fans among ordinary Americans due to her years of hosting wildly popular TV shows and also from an award-winning acting career. She was nominated for an Oscar in 1985 for her performance in Steven Spielberg's film, The Color Purple.

    READ MORE: Madam President? Reports Suggest Oprah ‘Actively Thinking' About 2020 Campaign

    Oprah has the backing of legions of celebrities and media because of her undoubted charisma and humanitarian character. This week, Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep was one of the first to hail her presidential ambitions. "She's got to do this," Streep emphatically told the Washington Post.

    Oprah's life story is also appealing to masses of ordinary folks. She was born into poverty to an unmarried mother who worked as a housemaid in the Deep South of Mississippi. Through sheer talent and grit, she worked her way to the top of the entertainment business.

    Today, Oprah is reckoned to have a personal net worth of $3 billion, and owns her own cable TV network and a movie production company. She has also given hundreds of millions of dollars away in charitable causes both in the US and Africa.

    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania Trump at a campaign rally in Wilmington, North Carolina Florida, U.S. November 5, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri
    Feinstein Requests Documents Related to 2016 US Elections From Trump Social Media Director
    There is no doubting her empathy with the downtrodden in society, owing to her own experience of hardship and pain. Her younger sister died from cocaine addiction, and as a child Oprah used to wear clothes made from potato sacks such was the grinding poverty of her family's life.

    Previously, at the height of her TV fame, she has campaigned for Barack Obama in 2008 when he was elected the first African-American president. She also backed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

    In many ways, therefore, Oprah has impeccable credentials to galvanize the American electorate behind a liberal Democrat president — and become the first woman to occupy the White House.

    But here's where the fairytale story starts to unravel. It really is a sign of how decrepit the American political system is when the parties are obliged to seek celebrities as their figureheads. It is a sign of how in such low esteem "professional" politicians from both parties are held by the public when the parties have to court a reality-TV-type candidate to represent them.

    READ MORE: Oprah Winfrey Hints at Presidential Run and the Internet Has Some Feelings

    Ironically, the Democrats and liberal media pundits have deprecated the Republicans for recruiting reality-TV star Donald Trump as their leader. Now, the Democrats are mulling the same formula by choosing Oprah Winfrey.

    Admittedly, Oprah has a very different character and set of moral values from Trump. Her life work and charitable giving mark her out as a genuine humanitarian with natural leftwing social sensibilities for justice and equality.

    But putting faith in Oprah to transform American society into something more "progressive" and humane is such a pitiful delusion.

    It really is a touchstone of how degenerate US politics have become when so many people might even contemplate that one benign individual could overturn a backlog of systemic problems, from gross wealth inequality to a culture of endless war-making around the globe.

    Oprah's would-be campaign slogan "A new day on the horizon" sounds a lot like Obama's "hope and change". Or Trump's "America first". In the end, it's all soundbite and no substance. Much like an advertising jingle. Because American politics has become reduced to a commodified pursuit, like buying soap powder or a fast-food snack.

    It is delusional for Americans to think that the many deep-seated problems in their nation can be solved by one individual, no matter how well-intentioned that individual might appear.

    America's political problems are systemic in nature. They arise from the plutocratic nature of how its capitalist economy is run for the benefit of the elite few. Trump's recent $1.5 trillion tax giveaway for Wall Street and corporate America is a classic example.

    So too is the relentless annual military spending — $1 trillion by some estimates — by the American government. A fraction of this allocation of taxpayer money would provide all Americans free education and healthcare if the government chose to. But Washington does not provide that humane option because it is dominated by the military-industrial complex, which again is dedicated to elite corporate interests, not those of the ordinary people.

    Стенд канала Russia Today
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    US Libertarian Party Urges State Department to Stop Pressing Foreign Media
    America's systemic problems require a systemic solution. That involves electing a president and an administration who truly represent the interests and needs of the majority of working Americans. That, in turn, depends on Americans mobilizing as a mass movement of informed citizens who are aware of what needs to change: the systemic corruption that stems from a capitalist economy which is dedicated to oligarchic privilege and war-making.

    Oprah Winfrey is indisputably a wonderful human being and an inspiration to millions from her soulful life. All credit to her for what she stands for as an individual.

    But for Americans to place faith in Oprah as a would-be political leader is pathetically misplaced. Americans need to stop looking for individual "saviors" and to start organizing themselves as a mass movement for a socially just and peaceful government. That's a tall order. Nevertheless it needs to be done.

    The flurry of media excitement this week over Oprah's projected presidential ambitions shows how braindead American political culture is.

    And, to be sure, the plutocrats and oligarchs just love it that way. Watch how she will be lionized and packaged to become just another American delusion.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US President Donald Trump Unveils ‘America First’ Security Strategy
    Trick-or-Trump: US President’s Cringeworthy Meeting With Reporters’ Children
    Power of US Military-Industrial Complex Exceeds That of Presidency - Activist
    Tags:
    presidency, Donald Trump, Oprah Winfrey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    Droning On
    Droning On
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok