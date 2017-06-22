Register
14:37 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits to speak after retaining her seat at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead, June 9, 2017.

    Will June (or July) Bring the End of May?

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Neil Clark
    0 7730

    How much longer can Theresa May survive as British Prime Minister? On 20th May she famously posted on her Facebook page: "the cold hard fact is that if I lose just six seats I will lose this election."

    In the end, she lost more than six seats, but the far from "Strong-and-Stable" one still clings on at Number Ten — the female version of Kaufman & Hart's, The Man Who Came to Dinner.

    On the morning after the June 8 poll, it was reported that May had struck a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which would allow her to keep her job after her party — against all the predictions of the Oh-So-Clever Elite Pundits Club — lost its majority in the House of Commons.

    It was on this basis that May journeyed to Buckingham Palace to seek the HM Queen's permission to form a new government. But almost two weeks on and there's still no official deal with the Democratic Unionists.

    The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Arlene Foster, and the Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds, stand on the steps of 10 Downing Street before talks with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, in central London, Britain June 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Phil Noble
    The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Arlene Foster, and the Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds, stand on the steps of 10 Downing Street before talks with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, in central London, Britain June 13, 2017

    On Wednesday, June 21, it was reported that an agreement was in jeopardy over demands made by the DUP for £2 billion (US$2.53bn) investment in Northern Ireland. You can hardly blame the DUP for trying to extract their pound of flesh from a Prime Minister who is desperate for their support: it's their big chance and they must take it. But even if a deal is eventually agreed, May's position is still precarious. Her future may be "Orange" but it certainly isn't bright. 

    The smart-alecks who say that Jeremy Corbyn, for all his great campaigning, still did not "win" the election should consider what was in Wednesday's Queen's Speech. Or rather, what wasn't.

    Those mean-hearted Tory manifesto pledges to means test winter-fuel payments for old age pensioners, to radically change the funding of social care (aka the "dementia tax") and to axe universal free school meals for four-to-seven year olds were all missing. As was the commitment to hold a free vote on bringing back fox-hunting.

    By stopping these controversial measures, Corbyn has already achieved a considerable victory and one that Tory-voting pensioners up and down the land (and foxes too) should be grateful for.

    The good news for genuine moderates, is that Tories won't be able to get anything through the present Parliament which remotely resembles Thatcherism. And, to the chagrin of the neocons, it's very hard to imagine how the present Parliament would sanction all-out war with Syria either.

    The Tories, who were licking their lips at the prospect of a majority of up to 180 seats, before the election, are in a proper bind. May, having needlessly thrown away a working majority by calling an election three years early, should, after such a disastrous miscalculation, have been asked to resign by now by the so-called men in grey suits. She stays on principally because the people behind the curtain — the money men who finance the party but who we hardly ever see — are terrified of a Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour government.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles attend the State Opening of Parliament in central London, Britain June 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carl Court
    Queen's Speech Sees Embattled May Back Off From Key Manifesto Commitments
    Better to have a "dead woman walking" Tory PM who can't get anything through Parliament without the opposition agreeing, than the nationalizing, rich-taxing, wealth-redistributing "Bearded One" at Number Ten. "Stop Corbyn!" remains The Establishment's number one priority.

    After her calamitous campaign, May won't be allowed to fight another general election as Tory leader, but if she were to be toppled now — then the new party leader — be their name Davis, Hammond, Johnson, or Davidson — would have to go to the country to gain a mandate. And with a recent poll showing Labour having a lead of five per cent, that wouldn't be a particularly wise move for the Tories. 

    The "occupy the crease and hope something turns up" approach of the Tories is reminiscent of the strategy deployed Captain James Bigglesworth in that wonderfully exciting novel Biggles Foreign Legionnaire. Biggles and his chums are holed up in a castle in the remote Valley of the Tartars, and besieged by marauding Kurds.

    "Can you see anyway out of this?" asks Ginger. "Frankly, no," answers Biggles. "The thing will just have to work itself out."

    There doesn't seem to be a way out of the Tories from their current dilemma, but making a run for it by calling another election now is probably their worst option. Like Biggles and his comrades, they've got to stay in their fortress for as along as they can. Leave too soon and they'd get gunned down. 

    British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the press in Downing street, London, Friday, June 9, 2017 following an audience with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace where she asked to form a government.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the press in Downing street, London, Friday, June 9, 2017 following an audience with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace where she asked to form a government.

    Brexit of course is another factor which could determine whether May stays days, weeks or months. A cross-party "Extreme Center" coalition of Blairites and Cameronites seems to be growing to pressurize May to opt for a "softer" Brexit. Writing in the Mail on Sunday, New Labour guru Lord Mandelson urged "mainstream" Labour MPs to "stand by" the "wounded" May if she "did the right thing for the country" and defied what he called the "Brexit head-bangers."

    In the same paper, the billionaire global financier George Soros wrote: "If Theresa May wants to stay in power she has to change her approach. By approaching the negotiations (with the EU) in a conciliatory spirit, she could reach an agreement with the European Union on their agenda and agree to continue as a member of the single market for a long enough period to carry out all the legal work… She could then carry on leading a minority government, because nobody would want to take her place."

    Ironically May's stated reason for calling an early election was to "strengthen" her hand at Brexit negotiations — in fact it has put her under much more pressure to compromise with the EU than before. All things considered, Theresa May is incredibly lucky to still be drawing her £150K (US$190K) Prime Ministerial salary.

    What happened on June 8 was a defeat, an a humiliating one at that. Especially when you consider the Conservatives raised almost ten times more in election funding than Labour and had almost all the "mainstream" media on their side.

    But paradoxically, May's clinging on to her job at least for a short while is doing Corbyn a huge favor. Her approval ratings continue to sink, while his continue to soar. In the two weeks since the election it has been Corbyn who has looked Prime Ministerial and not "Theresa Mayhem." Bookies now have Corbyn as 2-1 to be the next British Prime Minister. The odds of the next election being held in 2017 is 13-8, with 2018, 2-1.

    Remember all those pundits who told us Corbyn was leading Labour to a catastrophe?! It turns out they had the wrong leader and the wrong party. 

    Follow @NeilClark66 on Twitter

    Support his AntiStalker Fund

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK General Election: The People Defy the Gatekeepers
    UK General Election 2017: Ten Key Battlegrounds to Watch Out For
    Labour's Poll Surge Has Establishment 'Pundits' in a Flap
    Tags:
    'Strong and Stable', political career, soft Brexit, political pundits, public opinion, Brexit, leadership, UK General Election 2017, UK Government, Labour Party, Conservative Party, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Lip Service
    Hollow Promises
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok