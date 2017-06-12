Theresa May 'Not a Dead Woman Walking' After General Election - Brexit Secretary

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Conservative Party lost 12 seats in the snap general election, called by May in April, and fell short of the required 326-seat majority, which prompted it to seek an alliance with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party.

"There's a distinction between running a campaign and running a country, and [May] incredibly good at it… You're going to see in the next few weeks her taking back command, her taking back the reins, what she's good at, which is delivering for the country," Davis said.

Davis also said the claims made by former finance minister George Osborne that she was a "dead woman walking" were wrong and self-indulgent.

"I find it incredibly self-indulgent for the Tory party to be going for this sort of stuff," he said on ITV television, using the colloquial name for the Conservative Party. "It is our job to get on with running the country."

Davis assured the listeners that he was not interested in running for leadership himself.

May called the election hoping to unify parliament ahead of the Brexit talks, due to start on June 19. However, the vote has been more successful for her party's chief rival, Labour, who, despite failing to gain majority, went up to 262 seats from 229.