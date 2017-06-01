Register
13:59 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, waves at a campaign event in Reading, May 31, 2017.

    Labour's Poll Surge Has Establishment 'Pundits' in a Flap

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Neil Clark
    0 8130

    This was the general election the outcome of which was supposed to have been beyond doubt. When Prime Minister Theresa May announced on April 18 that she was going to the country for a new mandate, three years ahead of schedule, opinion polls put the Tories around 20 points ahead.

    The "strong and stable" Mrs. May was going to wipe the floor with Labour and their "useless" "hard-left" leader Jeremy Corbyn — so the dominant Establishment-friendly narrative went.

    Now though, Labour has closed the gap to such an extent that one poll analysis has even predicted a hung Parliament. Anti-Corbyn "Inside the Bastille" pundits who referred with great relish to earlier polls as proof that "Jezza" was unelectable and that he was leading Labour off a cliff now tell us not to the believe the polls!

    The turnaround has been quite remarkable. The question is — how have we got here? What is behind the Labour surge and the slump in the Tory ratings? Five key reasons can be identified.

    1. Theresa May's Iron Lady Impression Hasn't Worked

    The Prime Minister was promoted by much of the media as the new Margaret Thatcher. She's in fact, as one Twitter user memorably described, been exposed as "Ted Heath in leopard print shoes."

    Like her or loathe her, Margaret Thatcher didn't do U-turns. May did one just days after her party's controversial proposals to make the elderly pay more for their social care. She announced that there would after all be an "absolute limit" on how much pensioners would have to pay. The Conservative election strategy was to concentrate on promoting May, but already that's looking like a big mistake.

    Seeing her put in an utterly wooden performance on The One Show, brought to one's mind that classic Alan Partridge/"Cheeky Monkey" sketch where Alan tells the ventriloquist Joe Beazley, ‘"I don't think it's working." May's act isn't working — and it shows.  

    2. Jeremy Corbyn Is More Popular Among Ordinary Voters

    The opposition leader is more popular among ordinary voters than he is among elite media commentators. If the election was decided from a poll of smug mutually-adoring neocon/neoliberal establishment pundits, then "Jezza" has zero chance of making it to 10 Downing Street — or indeed of blocking a huge Tory majority. But it isn't. It's decided by real people. Real people struggling to make ends meet in an economy structured to benefit the 1%.

    Ever since Corbyn threw his now-famous peaked cap into the ring as a 200-1 shot for the Labour leadership in 2015, his chances have been dismissed by members of the Elite Pundits Club, who fiercely oppose any deviation from the politics of the "Extreme Center." They've allowed their anti-Corbyn prejudices to get in the way of objective commentary.  

    In horse-racing punditry, tipsters pick the horse they think is going to win — not the one they'd like to win. But in political punditry the elite "experts" are not impartial, but extremely partisan. They trashed Corbyn because they wanted him to do badly — and thought their incessant attacks and smears would ensure that he would indeed fail.

    We saw a similar phenomenon in the US. There the "punditocracy" was overwhelmingly hostile to Trump and so consistently rubbished his chances. They couldn't conceive of anyone wanting to vote for Trump because they didn't know anyone who would vote for Trump. 

    Donald Trump is shown on TV monitors in the media filing room on the campus of University of Nevada, Las Vegas, during the last 2016 U.S. presidential debate in Las Vegas, US, October 19, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Jim Urquhart
    Donald Trump and the Humiliation of the MSM 'Experts'

    Pundits from both sides of the Atlantic need to get out more.

    3. The Tory Assault on Their Own Supporters

    You'd think it fairly obvious, but to win an election you don't go out of your way to alienate your core supporters. But that's exactly what the Tories did with their planned changes to social care and their assault on pensioner benefits.

    The Tory manifesto hit pensioners — the most loyal Tory voters — with a triple whammy. The "triple lock" on pensions would be removed, winter fuel payments would be means-tested and pensioners who had assets of over £100,000 (US$129,000) would have to pay for their own social care out of the value of their own homes — a measure that was soon dubbed a "dementia tax."

    What on earth were the Tories thinking of when they put forward these shocking vote-losing policies? It's hard to escape the conclusion that they thought they were so far ahead in the polls they could afford to rob the elderly to pay for tax cuts for big corporations and a possible war with Syria in the summer. If so, the strategy failed miserably.

    A new poll found that almost twice as many people trust Labour more than the Tories to protect the interests of pensioners.

    4. Misjudging Manchester 

    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour party, makes a speech as his party restarts its election campaign after the cross party suspension that followed the Manchester Arena attack, in London, May 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy? Corbyn Says UK Foreign Policy to Blame for Terrorism

    On May 26, Jeremy Corbyn gave a thoughtful speech in which he called for long-overdue changes to Britain's interventionist foreign policy. It led to ferocious attacks from the Tories, with Home Secretary Amber Rudd, a former Political Council member of the neoconservative Henry Jackson Society calling Corbyn's statements "outrageous." But there was nothing "outrageous" —or indeed remotely controversial about Corbyn's speech — which reflected mainstream public opinion. People have had enough of "wars of intervention" which have quite clearly increased the terror threat to UK citizens by turning whole regions of countries, for example in Libya, into jihadist training camps.

    Corbyn's views on foreign policy not only chime with the anti-war left, but with vast swathes of conservative Britain too. What percentage of voters support a neocon foreign policy? It's probably less than 2%.

    Again, the hysterical attacks on Corbyn for merely stating the obvious, showed just how out of touch the "punditocracy" and the Tories are with public opinion.

    5. Labour's Policies Are More Popular

    Tories have focused on ad hominem attacks because they know that Labour generally has the more voter-friendly policies. For instance, Labour's commitment to renationalize the railways and water in England are supported by a sizeable majority of the public. 71% support Labour's policies of a £10 (US13) per hour minimum wage by 2020. While the party's plans to increase the top rate of income tax are backed by 62%.

    What Labour's manifesto has done is enthuse — and attract back into the fold — people who abandoned the party when it lurched to the neoliberal right. By contrast the Conservative manifesto offers hardly any "goodies" for ordinary members of the public. It's almost as if the Tories thought they were so sure to win, the manifesto wouldn't matter.

    While there are other factors too, the above are, I believe, the main reasons why this election hasn't gone to plan for the government. But while Corbyn supporters will be excited by the prospect of their man defying the odds yet again, it's important not to get too carried away.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's launches her election manifesto in Halifax, May 18, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Phil Noble
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's launches her election manifesto in Halifax, May 18, 2017.

    The Tory lead might have narrowed dramatically, but the party is still ahead and the favorites to form a government after June 8. And, we've had elections before when Labour hopes were built up by promising — looking polls only to be dashed when the results finally started to come in. That said, it's clear that #GE2017 is most certainly not proving to be the cakewalk for Theresa May that the pundits said it would.

    Even if he doesn't win or prevent the Tories from getting a majority, the "useless" Jeremy Corbyn has done much better than his detractors predicted. He's certainly faring much better than an Establishment-approved Labour "moderate" like Chuka Umunna, Yvette Cooper, or Dan Jarvis, would have done.

    The pundits who said that #GE2017 was a one-horse race have got egg on their face once again. They were wrong about Iraqi WMDs, wrong about Libya, wrong about Trump, and wrong about Corbyn. The question is — why on earth does anyone still listen to them?

    Follow @NeilClark66 on Twitter

    Support Neil Clark's Anti-Stalker Fund

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Conservatives Down 2% in 1 Week to 45%, Retain Lead Over Labour - Poll
    UK's Labour Party Narrows Gap on Conservatives to 6% Ahead of General Election
    Manifesto Analysis: Conservatives and Labour 'Not Being Honest' With Voters
    Labour's Policy of Scrapping Tuition Fees - a Vote Winner?
    UK Labour Leader Corbyn Expresses Condolences Over Manchester Deadly Attack
    Tags:
    political pundits, leadership, poll, politics, elections, UK General Election 2017, UK general election, UK Government, Labour Party, Conservative Party, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok