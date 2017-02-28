Backstage at the Trump vs. Deep State Cage Match

© AFP 2016/ PAUL J. RICHARDS Here's How the Trump Presidency Will Play Out

According to the insider, which I named "X", " Flynn was removed because he was agitating for a strike against Iran which would have had disastrous consequences. That would have led to Iranian strikes against Western oil supplies in the Middle East, raising Russia's economic power as the oil price would have soared to over $200 a barrel, and the EU would have had to join the Russian-Chinese block, or not be able to obtain sufficient energy to survive. The United States would have been completely isolated."

When still on the job as National Security Adviser, Flynn, on the record, had already put Iran "on notice". That was, for all practical purposes, a virtual declaration of war. "X" expands on the ramifications: "Turkey is the key here, and Turkey wants a deal with Iran. The key danger to NATO is Turkey, as it does not control Serbia, and Turkey-Serbia undermines Romania and Bulgaria in an outflanking maneuver to the southern-southeastern part of NATO. Serbia linked to Russia in WWI and Turkey linked with Germany. Tito linked with Russia in WWII and Turkey was neutral. If Turkey, Serbia, Russia link together, NATO is outflanked. Russia is linked to Iran. Turkey is linking to Russia and Iran after what Erdogan perceives was a failed CIA coup attempt against him. All this was way beyond the capacity of Flynn to handle."

"X" maintains that the Obama administration opening towards Iran, which led to the nuclear deal, was essentially a tactic to undermine Russia's Gazprom – assuming an Iran-Iraq gas pipeline would be built all the way to Turkey and then connected to EU markets.

Yet this major Pipelineistan gambit would have needed major investment and years to be completed. In parallel, from the start, Tehran increased its energy sales to Eurasian neighbors and especially China. The end result could only have been the ratcheting up of US-Iran "tension". Flynn may have indeed been "out of his depth", as "X" defined it, on how to deal with the hyper-complex Southwest Asia chessboard.

"X", against a virtual Beltway consensus, insists, "the rapprochement to Russia was not dependent on Flynn. It is dependent on those who supervise Trump, and they put him in there for the purpose of shifting towards Russia. The deep state conflict is irrelevant. These are pros who know how and when to change policy. They have the goods on anyone who is in a high position and can destroy them at will. Flynn was in their way and now he is out."

"X" reveals once again what makes the Pentagon squirm as far as Russia is concerned: "Russia is not an economic threat to the US. Its manufacturing base is centered on military production. It has developed since the [late 1990s] Belgrade bombing into the greatest military power in the world in terms of self-defense. Its defensive missiles seal its air space and its offensive ICBMs are the most advanced in the world. The recently tested US defensive missile placed in Romania is nearly worthless despite a fake, staged success for European consumption and to hold NATO together. Russia is a natural ally to the US. The US will shift to Russia and Flynn's departure is relatively meaningless except for its entertainment value."

Taking out Trump

Now compare this analysis with the CIA spin duly relayed by stenographers across US corporate media, pointing to a vicious internal battle in the Trump administration. A battle there was, indeed, and US intel was delighted to help out since these ops never liked Flynn, and vice-versa.

© AP Photo/ Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA The Swamp Strikes Back

Add to the intel octopus Obama loyalists such as pathetic former advisor Ben Rhodes plus assorted deep state ops, retired or otherwise. It gets curiouser and curiouser when even neocon Michael Ledeen, who co-wrote the Islamophobic opus The Field of Fight with Flynn, laments that his political assassination was carried out by "a cabal of CIA officials and Obama loyalists, in tandem with allies in the media."

For all practical purposes, the most powerful deep state neocon/neoliberalcon factions did launch a covert op to take out Flynn and keep going to eventually take out Trump – pursuing every possible impeachment avenue further on down the road. Whatever the deep strategy of the real Masters as detailed by "X", Trump does face a formidable axis of deep state neocons/neoliberalcons, the CIA, neoliberal corporate media from CNN to the Washington Post, and the still-functioning Clinton machine.

What would have been the ultimate game-changer – a real reset with Russia – may be on evidence, imperiled, despite the analysis by "X". Or, and that's way more enticing, we could be right in the middle of a very sophisticated wayang shadowplay – performance, as the Masters, according to Kissinger's prescriptions, do ultimately plan to align with Russia to challenge and break up Eurasia integration, which is essentially carried out by the Russia-China-Iran strategic partnership.

© AP Photo/ Rick Scuteri McCain Vows to Push for More Anti-Russian Sanctions in Phone Call With Prankster

Meanwhile, we have nasty diversions such as that ghastly, senile senatorial duo McCain-Graham urging Kiev, earlier this year, to go on another war drive against the Donetsk People's Republic – while stirring the galleries to blame it all on President Putin.

HR McMaster himself, the new National Security Adviser, may be a tactical diversion cleverly set up by Team Trump. McMaster is quintessential politically correct deep state status quo; he frames Russia as "an adversary", true to standard Pentagon doctrine that considers Russia as much as an "existential threat" as China.

So it's too early to unequivocally state the neocons have knocked Trump out. We're in the middle of a vicious deep state/US elites fratricidal cage match. This was largely predictable, even before the final result of the US presidential election.

© AP Photo/ Marco Di Lauro US Defense Spending Could Be More Than $54 Billion Announced Previously – Trump

"X" is fundamentally correct when he stresses Trump was supported by the Masters to reorient/reorganize/reboost the whole Empire of Chaos project. The extra $54 billion bump on military spending was long planned. "T. Rex" Tillerson, quietly, has already decimated half of the Obama administration’s State Dept; that's swamp cleaning in a nutshell. Big Oil and a substantial sector of the industrial-military complex are firmly behind Trump. These interests already know demonizing Russia is bad for business.

The losing axis though will continue to wreak havoc as the current chaos develops as enhanced shadowplay. Machiavelli/Richelieu Steve Bannon may have given the game away – in code – when he hints this is a process of creative destruction leading to a completely new form of power structure in the US. Under these circumstances, Flynn was just a pawn. And make no mistake; dour neo-Machiavelli and his glittering Prince are firmly set in for the long game.

The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.