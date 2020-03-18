Do As I Say, Not As I Flu

Netizens on Twitter have taken to pointing out the irony of the president’s actions.
@realDonaldTrump @VP @WhiteHouse great briefing but this is NOt an example of social distancing just so people can be on tv...set a better example! pic.twitter.com/j6S59I672X— Maren (@Maren10) March 17, 2020
Perhaps it’s unsurprising, then, that around 60% of Americans don’t trust what US President Donald Trump is saying regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, a new joint poll by National Public Radio, “PBS NewsHour” and Marist College finds.
May somebody please tell us what is truly going on!
