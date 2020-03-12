You Shall Not Pass: Safety Comes Before Relations

Surprisingly the United Kingdom, which currently has almost 600 confirmed cases of the coronavirus was excluded from the travel ban. Checkmate, Remainers!
President Donald Trump has banned all travel from 26 European countries that are members of the Schengen border-free travel area in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Brussels condemned Washington’s decision saying the outbreak is a “global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action.”
The COVID-19 novel coronavirus has affected the United States on a notable level, as markets experienced substantial losses due to fears and uncertainties. Despite that and rather than focusing his efforts on calming the American public, US President Donald Trump appears to be more concerned about promoting his favorite TV network, Fox News.
Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg only won one primary event out of 15 jurisdictions (14 US states and one territory) that held elections on Super Tuesday 2020. After spending at least $500 million of his own money on ads alone, will Bloomberg be relocating to American Samoa – the only place he won against his opponents?
March 3, known as “Super Tuesday” in the political realm, is a crucial day for the Democratic Party. On this day, 14 US states are holding their primaries, meaning that over a third of all available delegates needed in order to become the Democratic presidential nominee are up for grabs.
During a Wednesday news conference on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, US President Donald Trump announced that he is appointing his second-in-command, US Vice President Mike Pence, to lead in the fight against the deadly virus that has quickly spread worldwide and has now affected the States.
