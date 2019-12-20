Donny’s Inferno

As if being the third US president to be impeached by the House of Representatives was not enough press, Donald Trump set social media and corporate media ablaze Wednesday night after taking a shot at late Michigan Democratic Representative John Dingell.

Trump was met with cheers and jeers during his 2020 presidential campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, on December 18 for comments on Rep. Debbie Dingell’s late husband, who was a WWII veteran and the longest-serving US congressman.

"John would be so thrilled. He's looking down, he'd be so thrilled,” Trump said Wednesday night, recounting what Debbie Dingell said pertaining to her late husband’s funeral in February.

"Maybe he's looking up," he quipped, suggesting Dingell was residing in hell. "I don't know. Maybe. But let's assume he's looking down."

Here is Trump last night at his rally after he was impeached by the House, complaining about Debbie Dingell after all he did for her late husband John Dingell and then she voted to impeach him. He even suggests that the late Congressman is in hell-even his supporters groan. pic.twitter.com/F5xkalVZ1M — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 19, 2019

“My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love,” Debbie Dingell said in a public response via Twitter. “You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”