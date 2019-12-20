Donny’s Inferno

Register
    As if being the third US president to be impeached by the House of Representatives was not enough press, Donald Trump set social media and corporate media ablaze Wednesday night after taking a shot at late Michigan Democratic Representative John Dingell.

    Trump was met with cheers and jeers during his 2020 presidential campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, on December 18 for comments on Rep. Debbie Dingell’s late husband, who was a WWII veteran and the longest-serving US congressman.

    "John would be so thrilled. He's looking down, he'd be so thrilled,” Trump said Wednesday night, recounting what Debbie Dingell said pertaining to her late husband’s funeral in February.

    "Maybe he's looking up," he quipped, suggesting Dingell was residing in hell. "I don't know. Maybe. But let's assume he's looking down."

    “My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love,” Debbie Dingell said in a public response via Twitter. “You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”

    2020 Presidential Election, WWII, religion, House of Representatives, US Congress, impeachment, Donald Trump
    More cartoons

    • The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ ethics have been brought into question following the revelation of a former investment manager-turned-whistleblower’s statement to the IRS which alleged the church funneled money into an investment account rather than its intended purpose.
      Last update: 02:22 18.12.2019
      02:22 18.12.2019

      More Money, Mormon Problems

      The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ ethics have been brought into question following the revelation of a former investment manager-turned-whistleblower’s statement to the Internal Revenue Service which alleged the church funneled money into an investment account rather than its intended purpose of charity.

    • Triggered by TIME
      Last update: 02:48 13.12.2019
      02:48 13.12.2019

      Chilly Climate

      Climate activist Greta Thunberg was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year 2019 and almost immediately grabbed the attention of US President Donald Trump, who accused the 16-year-old of having anger issues and suggested she “chill” and attend a “good old fashioned movie.”

    • Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
      Last update: 01:36 11.12.2019
      01:36 11.12.2019

      Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense

      While Tuesday marked a major milestone for the US as House Democrats announced articles of impeachment against the president, US President Donald Trump’s commentary on the motion appeared to be a tad reductive and repetitive in comparison to his typical conduct.

    • Buckingham Bullies
      Last update: 00:37 06.12.2019
      00:37 06.12.2019

      Buckingham Bullies

      US President Donald Trump quickly departed the NATO summit in London on Wednesday after video footage emerged showing several world leaders gossiping and even mocking his performance during the conference.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

