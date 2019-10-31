Rallying Republicans

While the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump continues, 45 and his allies are attempting to round up Republican support by conflating the investigation into Trump’s alleged misdeeds as an attack on the GOP as a whole.

Even though the House Democrats’ investigation deals with Trump’s potential impeachment, the US president attempted to change the narrative Tuesday, calling the process an attack led by the “Do Nothing Dems” to “destroy the Republican Party.”

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham echoed Trump’s tweet in her Tuesday night “Ingraham Angle” broadcast during a segment entitled “McConnell’s Time to Stand and Fight,” which references Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the US Senate’s possible impeachment vote if the process advances.

Laura Ingraham warns that if Democrats take control of Congress, they'll start a "multi-year revenge tour on red state America" and "take our freedom, they'll brainwash our kids, they'll pack the courts" pic.twitter.com/nPPWjgOhfj — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 30, 2019

According to Ingraham, “Republicans in the Senate need to step up” against Trump’s potential impeachment “or get out” of Congress. She didn’t stop at lawmakers, however. According to her, the impeachment of Trump would ignite the Democrats’ "multi-year revenge tour on red state America" and allow them to "take our freedom” and “brainwash our kids.”